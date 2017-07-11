Germany's Scholz meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz started his one-day visit to Ukraine on Monday with a meeting with the country's President Vodolymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

At a delayed press conference following the talks, the chancellor stressed German support for Ukraine.

"Germany stands close by your side," Scholz said. "My country is impressed by the democratic movement in Ukraine and supports the European path it has taken since 2014."

Scholz pointed out that Germany had already given large amounts of financial aid to Ukraine to make it more resilient to what he called "foreign influences," and announced new credit of €150 million ($170 million).

He said that during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday he would "underscore" the heavy consequences of any invasion to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the West was ready to impose "very far-reaching and effective sanctions."

At the same time, he said Germany was "ready for serious dialogue with Russia" over European security.

'Strange' demand from Russia

Speaking of Russian demands that NATO should deny Ukraine membership, he also said that as the alliance was not currently in accession talks with Ukraine, it was strange that Russia should raise the issue.

In earlier remarks at the press conference, Zelenskyy said his country was still seeking membership in the alliance.

"We understand that NATO membership would ensure our security and our territorial integrity," he said.

The Ukrainian president also touched on the issue — sensitive for Germany — of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, conceding there were differences in assessments of the project between Kyiv and Berlin.

"We clearly understand that it is a geopolitical weapon.," Zelenskyy said.

The pipeline, which has not yet gone into operation, is meant to carry Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, which would lose the transit fees it would otherwise receive. The project has come under criticism from a number of countries, notably the US, for giving Russia too much control over the European energy market.

Germany has shown some hesitancy about making the pipeline any part of a sanctions package against Russia should it invade Ukraine.

Watch video 01:27 Scholz visits Kyiv amid warnings of imminent war

'Very serious' situation

Before the beginning of his trip, the chancellor described the situation at the Ukraine's borders as "very serious" as Russia amasses troops amid fears of a possible invasion.

Scholz on Sunday urged Moscow to deescalate the Ukraine standoff and warned Russia faces sanctions "immediately" if it invades its neighbor.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Currently, the country is also conducting naval drills in the Black Sea and military exercises in Belarus along Ukraine's northern border. However, the Kremlin has said it has no intention of invading Ukraine.

Several countries, including Germany, have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Scholz could face some tough questions on his visit. Berlin has hedged against unequivocally backing Biden's pledge to "bring an end" to Russia's new Nord Stream 2 gas link to Germany. Kyiv has also voiced upset with Berlin for not having joined some of its NATO allies in starting to supply weapons to Ukraine.

DW's Kyiv correspondent Nick Connolly said there had been a lot of criticism of Germany on both issues, with Scholz set to visit Moscow on Tuesday.

"With no sign for now that Germany is prepared to give any ground either on weapons or on Nord Stream 2, Olaf Scholz has his work cut out convincing his Ukrainian hosts that he has their interests at heart and that they can trust him to negotiate a way out of this crisis when he goes to Moscow," said Connolly.

West hopes to influence Moscow with diplomacy, threat of sanctions

A flurry of meetings and phone calls in recent days between top Western and Russian officials has produced no sign of a breakthrough to resolve weeks of escalating tensions over Ukraine.

In an hourlong call on Saturday, US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the West would respond decisively to any invasion, adding such a step would produce widespread suffering and isolate Moscow.

Watch video 01:55 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to reassure Kyiv

The meeting comes after Ukraine reaffirmed its aspiration to join NATO and the European Union, saying that these things remained an absolute priority. That came after Ukraine's ambassador to the UK said his country might be willing to drop its ambition to join NATO to avert war.

Zelenskyy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, walked back the comments saying the constitution makes the Ukraine's ambitions clear.

It is reported that Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) scheduled for later on Monday.

The RIA news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying Moscow would not engage in talks requested by by the Baltic states concerning "unusual military activity" in Belarus.

rc/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)