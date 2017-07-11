Germany's COVID rate exceeds critical 100 in 100,000 rate

The number of new infections per 100,000 residents for the whole of Germany rose to 103.9 across the past even days, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said Sunday.

That figure exceeds to crucial 100 per 100,000 mark, which plays a key role in deciding the emergency brake mechanism for tightening lockdown rules that were recently eased.

Within one day, 13,733 new Corona infections were also reported on Sunday — up from 10,790 cases a week ago. The seven-day incidence was 79 a week ago. It recently rebounded after temporarily falling below 60 in February.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany since the start of the pandemic increased to 2,659,516, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. Fatalities rose by 99, bringing the total to 74,664, the tally showed.

More to come…

rc/aw (AFP, dpa)