Germany to strip 'Islamic State' fighters' citizenship — report

Germany's Interior Ministry and Justice Ministry have reportedly agreed on a proposal to expatriate IS fighters. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has tried to link the legislation with broader citizenship reform.
Germany's governing coalition has agreed to strip fighters of the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group of their citizenship, according to German outlets Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR.
The new law would apply to jihadists who are of age, have a second nationality and take part in future battles as part of IS. It would not apply to IS fighters who are currently imprisoned.
Read more: Germany preparing to prosecute dozens of IS fighters
Germany's Nationality Act already includes a similar rule for dual nationals who join "the armed forces or a comparable armed unit" of another country without the permission of the German Defense Ministry.
The new legislation would expand the Nationality Act to apply to someone who "takes part in combat operations abroad for a terrorist militia," which is defined as an "armed paramilitary organization" that violates international law in order to "establish new state or state structures."
Internal disagreement
The governing coalition, comprised of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), had pledged to reform the law last year.
But disagreements between the CDU/CSU and SPD stopped them from agreeing on a concrete proposal. The head of the CSU in the German Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, reportedly accused Justice Minister Katarina Barley from the SPD of delaying the legislation last week.
Read more: Germany turning away more Yazidi refugees
Barley is said to have resisted attempts by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a CSU politician, to link the legislation with further citizenship restrictions not directly related to terrorism.
Part of Seehofer's initial proposal to the Justice Ministry would allow authorities to strip children under the age of five of citizenship if their parents had unlawfully acquired German citizenship, for instance by deception.
Read more: EU foreign ministers discuss taking back 'IS' fighters
Seehofer reportedly gave up on the draft law following strong opposition from the Justice Ministry, but plans to present a new draft bill regarding citizenship as soon as possible.
Germany has been debating what to do about its citizens who fought for IS in Syria and Iraq since US President Donald Trump lcalled for the repatriation and prosecution of some 800 foreign fighters in February.
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
US President Donald Trump is demanding European allies repatriate foreign "Islamic State" fighters captured in Syria. The call has sparked a heated debate about taking back German citizens who fought for IS. (18.02.2019)
Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have said that "Islamic State" remains a threat in Syria. All three appeared to dispute US President Donald Trump's claim that the militants had been vanquished. (20.12.2018)
German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)
Germany has reportedly already issued arrest warrants for "Islamic State" fighters being held abroad. Kurdish forces are losing patience with European nations. (19.02.2019)
Germany is taking in fewer and fewer Yazidi refugees, according to a German newspaper report. The religious minority was terrorized by the "Islamic State" during the militant group's campaign in Iraq and Syria. (09.02.2019)
President Donald Trump is upping pressure on US allies in Europe to "take back" IS fighters captured in Syria. So far, European nations have been wary of calls to repatriate citizens who fought for IS. (17.02.2019)
Foreign ministers from EU member states addressed Trump's call for European countries to repatriate foreign "Islamic State" fighters captured in Syria. They also discussed the situation in Venezuela and in Yemen. (18.02.2019)