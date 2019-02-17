 EU foreign ministers discuss taking back ′IS′ fighters, Venezuela and Yemen | News | DW | 18.02.2019

News

EU foreign ministers discuss taking back 'IS' fighters, Venezuela and Yemen

Foreign ministers from EU member states addressed Trump's call for European countries to repatriate foreign "Islamic State" fighters captured in Syria. They also discussed the situation in Venezuela and in Yemen.

Belgien Brüssel Treffen der EU-Außenminister | Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/AP/F. Seco)

Foreign ministers from the European Union's member states gathered in Brussels on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues.

The most prominent topic was US President Donald Trump's call on Twitter that European countries take back and prosecute their citizens captured in Syria after fighting for the so-called "Islamic State" (IS).

European IS fighters

EU foreign ministers, including Germany's Heiko Maas, pushed back on Trump's Twitter appeal. 

"It certainly is not as easy as people in America imagine," Maas said on Monday. His Austrian counterpart, Karin Kneissl, said she couldn't comprehend the call, saying it would be in "nobody's interest" to release foreign fighters who had been captured by the international coalition and Kurdish fighters.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the Uidea, saying: "Our major endeavor now should be not to allow them to come back to Europe."

Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's foreign minister, criticized Trump for raising the issue on Twitter. "If we want to find a sensible solution, then we have to discuss this and not send tweets back and forth. That does not make sense."

  • A member of the Shammar militia in Syria (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    The Shammar tribe

    The Shammar tribe's militia, the Al-Sanadid forces, control swathes of land in north-eastern Syria, close to the Iraqi border. Until recently, they were part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and at present the Shammar belong to the Kurdish-led civilian leadership in northern Syria.

  • Friday prayers at a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Friday prayers

    In the compound of Shammar leader Sheikh Humaydi Daham al-Hadi, tribesmen from the surrounding villages attend Friday prayers. Former IS members are also known to be in attendance.

  • Shoes outside a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Tribal connections

    Former IS members fled the group after hearing the Sheikh’s call to defect. Once accepted by the Sheikh, the detainees are transferred to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), where they are imprisoned and subsequently put on trial. Only then, are they allowed to re-join the tribe.

  • A group of men eating lamb and rice (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Tucking in

    Guests eat a traditional lamb and rice meal. According to Sheikh Humaydi, the Shammar do not take in former IS fighters. However, the Shammar communications official Abdulhamid Al-Askar contradicted that and claimed Al-Sanadid forces have also incorporated former fighters.

  • A group of men at a meeting (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Mediation efforts

    In the evening, the Sheikh hosts guests and mediates between local disputes. "This national conflict will end one day, but the religious one will continue," said Sheikh Humaydi. "We have the same goal as the west — the fight against terrorism; now we’re mediating between the former IS fighters, and those who suffered under the group."

  • Shammar members greet visitors from Iraq (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Cross-border tribal network

    Shammar tribesmen greet guests from Iraq. "There are those [in Syria] who joined IS only because of pressure from their leaders," said Sheikh Humaydi, "and because we have tribal influence, they come back to us."

  • A man pouring tea (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Strict hierarchies

    Once they defect, former IS members blend back into the rural and strictly hierarchical society. Shammar leaders, on the other hand, maneuver to position themselves as crucial peacemakers in the region. According to the Sheikh, British and US delegations have recently paid a visit.

  • A man standing in a doorway (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Staying incognito

    Abu Hassan did not want to reveal his real name for fear of IS reprisals. He claims to have never fought for IS, and only joined the group in 2015 to be able to continue working as a school teacher. "We thought IS would bring justice, as we suffered so much under the [Assad] regime," he said.

  • A group of Al-Sanadid fighters (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Successful rearguard action

    Bandar Humaydi, commander of Al-Sanadid Forces and the son of Sheikh Humeydi, led a successful defense against IS fighters in 2014/15, when their village was almost completely surrounded by advancing IS forces.

  • A group of youths playing football (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' fighters return home to northern Syria

    Games without frontiers

    Shammar youths and under-age Sanadid militiamen play a chaotic game of football; a decrepit train track connecting Syria and Iraq lies abandoned nearby. At present, hundreds of IS members have taken the tribal route out, according to the Sheikh, although the exact numbers are not disclosed.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas


Venezuela

Several EU members reiterated their calls for new elections in Venezuela.

The South American country is experiencing a political crisis since opposition politician Juan Guaido declared himself acting president in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. More than 40 countries have recognized the move, as has the European Parliament.

Multiple foreign ministers, including France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Romania's Teodor Melescanu, said that new elections were the only way out of the political impasse.

On Sunday, the Venezuelan government blocked five members of the European Parliament from entering the country. The European parliamentarians had been invited by Guaido, who said on Twitter that the group was "deported by an isolated and increasingly irrational regime."

Read more: Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

Watch video 02:23
Now live
02:23 mins.

German president underlines need for Venezuela elections

Yemen

The assembled ministers welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, which the two parties reached in Stockholm, Sweden in December. 

"The EU reaffirms that only a negotiated and inclusive political solution can end the conflict in Yemen," a statement from European Council read.

The council also said that "peace can only be achieved through negotiations involving the meaningful participation of all parties concerned."

Earlier this month, the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels reached a preliminary agreement to move fighters from the port city of Hodeidah, which serves as an entry point for the majority of imports into the country.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

UN envoy arrives in Yemen to shore up Hodeida truce

dv/msh (AP, dpa, epd, KNA)

