Ceasefire for Yemen's port and aid hub Hodeida agreed in Sweden

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Yemen's warring factions had agreed measures for the embattled Red Sea province of Hodeida, including a ceasefire for its rebel-held port city, part of a key conduit blocked in the past for humanitarian aid deliveries.

Addressing the close of a week of peace talks hosted at Rimbo in Sweden, he said the plan included the deployment of neutral forces, with the UN playing a "leading role."

The next round of talks was planned for late January, Guterres said, adding that a "mutual understanding" had also been reached for Yemen's third city of Taiz, the scene of past intense battles.

Television footage showed Yemeni foreign minister Khaled al-Yamani and rebel negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam shaking hands to loud applause.

The UN-sponsored talks sought to establish a political process to end the divided Arab nation's brutal four-year war amid widespread starvation in a conflict also involving Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The talks had already seen some progress on a prisoner swap.

Guterres, who flew to Sweden late Wednesday, did not refer to Sanaa airport, which has been closed to commercial flights for nearly three years.

Also in Rimbo for Thursday's session, reportedly, were the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Britain.

Griffiths to brief UN on Friday

UN special envoy, who brokered the talks, was expected to brief the UN Security Council on Yemen on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US Senate voted by 60-to-39 to advance a congressional resolution that would end US backing for Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen - in the wake of Khashoggi scandal.

The negotiations in Sweden - the first since collapsed talks hosted by Kuwait in 2016 - were between Yemen's northern Iran-linked Houthi rebels and the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, which has had the backing of Saudi Arabia and its military allies.

The rebels have controlled both Hodeida and the capital Sanaa while the Saudi-led coalition dominates Yemen's maritime borders and airspace.

Both sides stand accused of failing to protect civilians, with 14 million Yemenis now at the brink of mass starvation, according to UN estimates.

ipj/msh (AFP, Reuters)