Germany to invest €4 billion in 'natural climate protection'

German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke on Tuesday announced that the government plans to invest nearly €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in "natural climate protection" to complement steps being taken to wean Germany off fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions.

Lemke said the plan is aimed at strengthening Germany's existing biodiversity and helping dampen the effects of climate change.

"Only by acting in this way do we have a chance at achieving our climate targets, becoming climate-neutral by 2045, and protecting the natural foundations of life for our children and grandchildren," said Lemke. "It's high time we stopped working against nature and instead harness the existing synergies of nature and climate protection."

The plan of action presented in Berlin pertains to both Germany's countryside and its cities. Lemke outlined five areas of activity, adding that concrete measures would be unveiled throughout the year.

The wondrous world of wetlands What are wetlands? Wetlands are hard to define since they are so complex and always changing. Merriam-Webster says that wetlands are "land or areas that are covered often intermittently with shallow water or have soil saturated with moisture." They are also distinct ecosystems and animal habitats with their own vegetation and are important for water purification, shoreline stability and flood control.

The wondrous world of wetlands Why we should care about wetlands Although wetlands cover less than 4% of the Earth's surface, 40% of all animal species live or reproduce in them. Wetlands filter, store and supply the planet with water and food — more than a billion people worldwide depend on them for sustenance. They also play a key role in regulating the planet's climate. And they store twice as much carbon as all the world's forests combined.

The wondrous world of wetlands Swamps are more than alligators Wetlands come in all shapes and sizes. When they support forests they are called swamps. These natural phenomenon most often form next to large rivers or lakes and support diverse flora and fauna. Swamps are found all over the globe; some of the largest straddle the Amazon, Mississippi or Congo rivers. But warmer temperatures and changes in precipitation are drying out many swamps across the word.

The wondrous world of wetlands The mangroves in Sundarbans The Sundarbans is the world's largest coastal mangrove ecosystem and spans an area between the Indian and Bangladeshi coasts. These forests create habitats for many types of fish, crab and shrimp. They also protect coastal communies, who rely on the forest for a living, from dangerous cyclones. But the climate crisis is threatening this habitat and its resources, which are running out.

The wondrous world of wetlands Northern Europe's Wadden Sea Nestled along the coast of Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands is a unique intertidal zone called the Wadden Sea. In a constant state of flux, it stretches nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) and includes the tidal flats and wetlands between the mainland and the assorted North Sea islands. But climate change could cause entire islands to disappear.

The wondrous world of wetlands Bogs are not only for fuel Wetlands that gradually accumulate peat are called bogs. Peat is a deposit of dead plant material — usually moss — and can be several meters deep. Bogs, otherwise known as mires or quagmires, are usually found in the northern hemisphere. But even there, record temperatures have caused huge fires on peat soils, which releases 10 to 100 times more CO2 than when regular trees burn.

The wondrous world of wetlands Seasons of change in Pantanal Spread over Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, the Pantanal is one of the biggest tropical wetlands in the world. It's only a seasonal wetland since it experiences periods of both flooding and desiccation. During the rainy seasons much of its area is under water only to later dry out. But in the past years, a lack of rainfall during summer has lead to an extreme drought and habitat loss through fires.

The wondrous world of wetlands The Volga delta The Volga delta stretches from Russia to Kazakhstan, where the Volga River enters the Caspian Sea. Over the last century the delta has grown enormously because of changing sea levels and is now nearly 160 kilometers wide. That doesn't come without its problems though: sea level changes have outpaced aggradation to such an extent that Volga sediment is now spread over the whole Caspian plain.

The wondrous world of wetlands Restoring destroyed wetlands long and costly Though wetlands can seem huge and indestructible, they are very susceptible to climate change and defenseless against human destruction. They are important cogs in the ecosystem and need to be better cared for. Once a bog dries out it is hard to restore since amassing peat takes decades. Planting mangroves in dry soil is pointless and revitalizing a drained swamp is nearly impossible.

The wondrous world of wetlands Wetlands are our most threatened ecosystem Unfortunaltely, wetlands are being lost across the world at alarming rates. With 35% lost globally in the last 50 years, wetlands are our most threatened ecosystem, disappearing three times faster than forests. Wetlands protect communities against the impact of climate change and their degradation puts human lives at risk.

The wondrous world of wetlands Germany's flood could have been prevented The devastating flood in Germany that killed 220 people and caused an estimated $40 billion in damages is one example of many. Upland ecosystems in Germany used to store large volumes of water from heavy rain, releasing it into rivers gradually over days and weeks. But last summer, the small rivers at the German-Belgian border quicky turned into a raging flood.

The wondrous world of wetlands Hard surfaces don't absorb enough water That's because the drainage for agriculture and commercial forestry, the reclamation of wetlands and construction of buildings and impermeable surfaces such as asphalt has radically diminished the absorption capacity of these sponges. When country lanes flood, they fast-track water into rivers, quickly turning them into violent torrents.

The wondrous world of wetlands Natural sponges need to be restored Experts believe the solution to flooding lies not in pouring concrete in a vain attempt to keep rivers within their banks, but in blocking drains, reducing intensive cropping, restoring soils and wetlands, and reconnecting rivers with their floodplains. Restored sponges and wetlands protect biodiversity, capture carbon, and stay wet for longer, maintaining river flows during droughts. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Timothy Rooks



Five-point climate protection plan

The environment minister said intact wetlands would be protected and those that have been drained would be restored by increasing ground water levels. Rivers, lakes, ponds and flood plains, which "provide a great deal of biodiversity," will also be protected.

Resistance to such plans are expected to come from farmers and road builders.

The planned A20 coastal freeway in Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony, for instance, is slated to run directly through wetlands. Farmers currently use as much as 92% of the country's drained wetlands for cultivation.

Germany's seas, said Lemke, must be thought of "as a source of livelihood and an essential part of our climate system." Her plan calls for amplifying their natural functions by using them in a more sustainable fashion.

The plan also foresees an expansion of protected wilderness areas and the protection of forest ecosystems. Lemke said that beech forests — considered especially effective as carbon sinks — owned by the federal government would no longer be logged.

As part of the ministry's "urban climate protection" plan, the government expects to plant as many as 150,000 trees in cities across Germany. Moreover, city parks will receive special protection for their role in providing shade and cooler air than busy paved streets and barren city squares.

Many of the measures outlined will require cooperation from Germany's 16 state governments. Lemke on Tuesday said that talks were already underway.

Watch video 04:05 Artificial seagrass to help protect Germany's coast?

Lemke's plan greeted with mixed reactions

"Carbon sequestration by natural ecosystems is the third important pillar on the road to climate neutrality — alongside energy savings and the expansion of renewables," said Sascha Müller-Kraenner, federal chairman of the environmental NGO Environmental Action Germany.

Other environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) also welcomed the announcement.

Farmers were less enthusiastic. Joachim Rukwied, president of the German Farmers' Association, said the plan will only succeed if the government reaches out to those affected by changes to land use regulation: "Alternative income opportunities have to be created so the land can continue to be used," he said.

The conservative opposition CDU/CSU parties said they found the plan lacking, complaining that the administration was not thinking big enough when it came to "an overall concept combing climate protection and climate adaptation."

Watch video 01:56 Berlin: Farmers and activists protest industrial agriculture

js/nm (AFP, KNA)