Germany sweats through hottest June day ever

Temperatures hit 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in Coschen, Germany, near the Polish border, setting a new German high for the month of June as a searing heat wave sweeps across Central Europe.

Belgium, France and Germany have been experiencing high temperatures for the past few days.

On Tuesday, the mercury topped 36 degrees Celsius in areas like the Upper Rhine region, which includes parts of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse.

Wednesday were even hotter, especially in the Rhine-Main area of western and central Germany. Meteorologist Sabine Krüger from the German Weather Service (DWD) said the temperatures "will reach 39C and, in some places, even the 40C mark could be cracked."

Read more: Dying fish and drying rivers — consequences of Europe's summer heat wave

In Germany, the previous hottest temperature on record on a June day was 38.5 degrees Celsius in Bühlertal in Baden-Württemberg in 1947.

Kitzingen in the southern state of Bavaria recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius — the highest ever in Germany — on both July 5 and August 7, 2015. Experts say it is possible that temperatures could be even higher this year.

Watch video 05:24 Share European heatwave directly linked to global warming: Meteorologist Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L5lB European heatwave directly linked to global warming: Meteorologist

Meteorologists say the extremely hot weather in June is due to warm air moving from Africa to Central Europe. It is likely to last until the end of the week.

Temporary speed limits, hot trains, pool problems

German authorities have urged people to take necessary measures to avoid heat stroke, as temperatures above 37C could cause exhaustion or even cardiac failure. Experts say that elderly people, babies, and sick people are particularly at risk.

Temporary speed limits have been imposed on several autobahns as a result of the heat. Authorities fear that the temperatures could suddenly cause the asphalt to warp or break up.

In the eastern state of Brandenburg, police shared images of a man riding his moped in the nude (albeit wearing his helmet) when he was stopped by officers. Police quoted him as responding, "It's pretty warm after all, isn't it?" when challenged.

Several commuters have complained of trains struggling with air conditioning systems.

Swimming pools in Germany saw an increased number of visitors as heat wave intensified in the country. But in Reiskirchen-Ettingshausen in Germany's west, a mistake with the chlorine concentration at an outside pool led to at least 38 bathers suffering respiratory problems and skin irritation.

Read more: Germany's farmers feel the heat of climate change

Heat waves on the rise

Scientists say heat waves of this magnitude are on the increase in Europe, further evidence that the Earth's climate is changing.

Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said, "Monthly heat records all over the globe occur five times as often today as they would in a stable climate."

"This increase in heat extremes is just as is predicted by climate science as a consequence of global warming caused by the increasing greenhouse gases from burning coal, oil and gas," he added.

Read more: India heat wave triggers clashes over water

Just wild weather or climate disruption? 'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle? "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Deluged in Townsville, Queensland Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Tasmania scorched, wildfires Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Denuded California braces for Pacific storm Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Chicago thawing The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Monsoon rains, Indonesia Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6. Author: Ian P. Johnson



Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.