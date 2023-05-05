  1. Skip to content
Shamil Shams
Image: Björn Kietzmann/DW

Shamil Shams

Deputy Head and Planner of DW's Asia Desk

Shamil Shams has written extensively on issues related to political Islam, conflicts in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and South Asian affairs. As Asia Desk's Planner, he also coordinates with reporters across Asia.

Shamil has been working as a journalist for over two decades. After getting a master's degree in English literature at the University of Karachi, he went on to pursue another master's in media and communication at the London School of Economics.

He is a trained editor with a body of work to his credit in newsrooms, but he loves field reporting above all.

Shamil has covered the US-Taliban talks in Doha, Qatar; the 2018 Pakistan elections; and many other important security-related events in Europe and Asia during his journalistic career.

He has been regularly reporting from the Munich Security Conference for the past seven years. At present, he also coordinates editorial content with reporters across Asia and makes sure that DW covers all important topics in an unbiased, in-depth and comprehensive manner. 

Featured stories by Shamil Shams

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, left, with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Goa, India

Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

The Pakistani foreign minister's trip could prepare the ground for future talks between the archrivals, analysts say.
PoliticsMay 5, 2023
DW interviews a North Korean defector in Strasbourg, France

North Korean defector: 'We are not traitors'

In an exclusive interview, a North Korean defector tells DW about how she escaped Kim Jong Un's regime.
Human RightsMarch 20, 202303:47 min
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul in January 2023

Munich Security Conference talks Afghanistan

Global powers and Afghanistan's neighbors are still not united on how to deal with the Taliban regime in Kabul.
ConflictsFebruary 18, 2023
Stories by Shamil Shams

People at a market in Pakistan's financial hub Karachi

Pakistan's economic, security woes fuel election apathy

Could the ongoing economic crisis and general distrust and dissatisfaction with politics be to blame for voter apathy?
PoliticsDecember 26, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks through a camera with a large lens

How is India looking at Pakistan's political crisis?

With Pakistan deeply divided, India has no strong political partner for talks in Islamabad.
ConflictsMay 16, 2023
A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Working with the Taliban in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly problematic for the international body.
ConflictsMay 2, 2023
Armoured vehicles take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army

How North Korea's weapons overshadow human rights abuses

The West seems to be more concerned about Pyongyang's militaristic ambitions than rights abuses in North Korea.
PoliticsMarch 20, 2023
A police vehicle guarding a polling station for the local government elections in Karachi

Can Pakistan afford to hold general elections?

Opposition leader Imran Khan is demanding fresh polls to steer Pakistan out of a protracted political crisis.
PoliticsMarch 7, 2023
Iranian Ameican activist Masih Alinejad at a protest in Munich

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

The Munich Security Conference grappled with the question of how to lend support to anti-regime protests in Iran.
PoliticsFebruary 20, 2023
