Shamil Shams

Shamil has been working as a journalist for over two decades. After getting a master's degree in English literature at the University of Karachi, he went on to pursue another master's in media and communication at the London School of Economics.

He is a trained editor with a body of work to his credit in newsrooms, but he loves field reporting above all.

Shamil has covered the US-Taliban talks in Doha, Qatar; the 2018 Pakistan elections; and many other important security-related events in Europe and Asia during his journalistic career.

He has been regularly reporting from the Munich Security Conference for the past seven years. At present, he also coordinates editorial content with reporters across Asia and makes sure that DW covers all important topics in an unbiased, in-depth and comprehensive manner.