News

Intense heat wave hits northern Europe

Record temperatures have begun in northern Europe this week, with authorities in Germany and France on alert. Experts have said heat waves are on the increase worldwide, further evidence of climate change.

Thermometer in Northern France shows 37 degrees Celcius

A searing heat wave has begun to spread across Europe, with Germany, France and Belgium experiencing extreme temperatures that are set to continue in the coming days.

In Germany, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, topping the country's previous June record of 38.2 degrees Celsius, set in Frankfurt in 1947.

Fire fighters braced for busy week

Climate researcher Andreas Marx has said that the lack of rain in much of the country, particularly in the north and east of the country, the site of much of Germany's agriculture, could have disastrous consequences.

Forest fires are of particular concern for authorities in Germany, particularly in the northeast. Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed in Lieberoser Heidi — southeast of Berlin — while emergency services deal with a fire which broke out on Monday and spread to an area of about 10 hectares (25 acres), the size of 140 soccer pitches. It is expected to take a few days to put out, reported Berlin public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg.   

People sunbathing in Frankfurt, Germany

Temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in Frankfurt on Monday

'We must be vigilant': Macron

Meanwhile, French national weather agency Meteo-France predicted that the hot weather could produce temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while German agencies suggested the heat may break records.

"It's unprecedented because it's hitting so early, in June. We haven't seen this since 1947," said Emmanuel Demael from the French meteorological agency on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged for people to be extra vigilant in the coming days.

"As you know, at times like these, sick people, pregnant women, infants and elderly people are the most vulnerable. So we must be vigilant with them and have prevention measures in place in order to intervene as quickly as possible," he said.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Monday that France was well prepared, but added that people still needed to be wary. "When people are fragile, even when everything is organized, there's always a higher mortality rate," she said.

Watch video 01:59

Europe swelters under record high temperatures

Heat waves on the increase

Scientists say heat waves of this magnitude are on the increase in Europe, further evidence that the Earth's climate is changing due to the burning of fossil fuels.

Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said "monthly heat records all over the globe occur five times as often today as they would in a stable climate."

"This increase in heat extremes is just as is predicted by climate science as a consequence of global warming caused by the increasing greenhouse gases from burning coal, oil and gas," he added.

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


