News

Germany: Police on alert for May Day violence

Thousands of officers were on standby as both left- and right-wing protesters took to the streets of Germany. Elsewhere, scuffles broke out at May Day protests in France, while hundreds were arrested in Turkey.

Demonstration in Hamburg

Police are on standby as left meets right on May Day.

Germany braced itself on Saturday for outbreaks of violence as protests were anticipated across the country to mark May Day.

The first of May, the annual holiday for workers' rights in several countries, is typically heralded by loud protests and well-attended street marches.

But this year, with many people unhappy at the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, authorities are on increased alert.

Watch video 02:21

Doctors in Germany demand more relaxed vaccination rules

Left meets right in Germany

Thousands of police officers have been placed on standby ahead of the protests, with possible unrest emerging among both left- and right-wing demonstrators.

While the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) held its main rally in Hamburg with a motto that "Solidarity is the Future," the main focus for authorities lay elsewhere.

More than 5,000 officers were to be deployed on the streets of Berlin, where past May Day rallies have been accompanied by disorder, particularly after nightfall.

Authorities in the German capital were expecting up to 10,000 people to take part in a left-wing march.

Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a statement of support for all the work accomplished throughout the pandemic.

"It is precisely professions that otherwise do not get such attention that have kept the country going," she said.

Watch video 02:24

COVID: Children with Down syndrome can't be vaccinated

COVID-skeptic concerns

An afternoon demonstration by the Querdenker (Lateral Thinking) group, which opposes the government's coronavirus strategy, is also anticipated in Berlin.

Police spokesperson Thilo Cablitz told news agency dpa that officers from across the country would be brought in.

The eastern city of Leipzig has already put a stop to three demonstrations that sought registration, as required under German law. Authorities banned the gatherings due to the pandemic restrictions, yet there were several other demos still under consideration.

In Hanover, police set up protection zones for journalists in response to attacks on reporters in the past by angry Querdenker protesters.

Arrests in France, Turkey

In France, thousands of people across the country took part in May Day protests.

Scuffles were reported between anarchist "black bloc" protesters and police in Paris, with 34 people arrested.

Some demonstrators in the French capital smashed the windows of banks in the French capital, set trash cans on fire and lobbed objects at police. Authorities responded with tear gas.

Turkish police detain demonstrators during a May Day rally in Istanbul

Turkish police detain demonstrators during clashes at a May Day rally in Istanbul

In Turkey, police in Istanbul arrested 212 people who attempted to hold a workers' rights rally despite a ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Another 11 people were arrested in Ankara for attempting to hold a protest, according to local media.

Battling one of the highest infection rates in Europe, Turkey has been under a complete lockdown since April 29.

jsi, rs/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

