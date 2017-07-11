Coronavirus digest: Germans protest curfews in several cities

Demonstrators appeared in several German cities on Saturday to protest against a nighttime curfew that was put in place to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

About 300 people marched through the financial city of Frankfurt, carrying placards with protest messages.

In Hanover, about 100 people protested the measures. Both the Frankfurt and Hanover protests were previously registered with police.

Germany enacted a so-called "emergency brake" beginning at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT/UCT) on Friday which includes tighter restrictions when the infection rate is above a certain level. If more than 100 people per 100,000 become infected in a district for three consecutive days, the "brake" is applied.

The measures include a nighttime curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as shop closures and a limit on gatherings to one household and one other person.

Germany's months of lockdown has unleashed public discontent

Here is the latest coronavirus new from the rest of Europe and the world

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded 18,773 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 120 deaths. That means the country now has 3,287,418 infections and a death toll of 81,564.

The UK is close to finalizing a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for a third booster dose, according to a Sunday Times report. This dose would be given to the elderly in the autumn.

Government sources told the paper they hope to double the original order of 40 million shots. If successful, the extra shots may also be used for younger people in their 20s who are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine after the discovery of possible links to rare blood clots.

Middle East

At least 23 people have died due to a fire in a COVID ICU unit in Baghdad. Medical sources told AFP that the fire at the hospital started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders."

Civil defense said the hospital "had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products." Iraqi hospitals have been run down by decades of conflict and poor management. The prime minister has called for an investigation.

Asia

The United States said it was planning to deploy additional support to India as they undergo an intense, deadly wave of the pandemic.

"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak," a White House spokeswoman told Reuters via email.

kbd/nm (dpa, AFP, Reuters)