Germany, Netherlands promise additional howitzers to Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The countries continue to provide arms to Ukraine as Russia's invasion presses on.
Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Dutch counterpart Kasja Ollongren announced in Madrid.
The two officials made the announcement shortly before a NATO summit in the Spanish capital.
More to follow...
js/wd (AFP, dpa)