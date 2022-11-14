Germany nationalizes former Gazprom subsidiary

The decision is meant to safeguard Germany's energy security. Poland has also announced taking over Russia's Gazprom assets in the country.

Germany has announced the nationalization of a former subsidiary of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, as the country takes measures to secure its energy needs as it breaks away from Russian reliance.

The new company, Gazprom Germania previously, is called Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE). It indirectly controls the country's largest gas storage facility in Rehden in the northwest.

Europe adjusts to high energy costs To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A similar move was also announced in Poland, with the development minister there announcing that Warsaw will take over the Polish assets of Gazprom there.

Monday's decision comes after the EU commission agreed over the weekend to provide the Russian subsidiary in Germany with 225.6 million Euros in aid, paving the way for the nationalization.

Why did Germany nationalize the company?

Germany's government argues that the move is necessary to protect its energy security, amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Berlin had placed the company under its effective control back in April, leaving its ownership vague. The economy ministry said on Monday that that move had made business partners and banks reluctant to resume business relations or enter new ones.

"This jeopardises the continuation of SEFE's business operations and thus the gas supply," the ministry added, rationalizing its decision to nationalize.

Now a German state asset, the Russian Gazprom has effectively lost its shareholding in the company, the ministry said.

A similar Polish move

Poland similarly announced on Monday taking over Russia's 48% stake in Europolgaz, which owns the polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline. The 4.1-kilometer (25.4-mile) pipeline connects Russia's natural gas fields in the Yamal Peninsula and Western Siberia with Poland and Germany.

In an emailed statement cited by the French news agency AFP, Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda said the move was done to "ensure the security of [Poland's] critical infrastructure."

Russia had cut off its gas supply to Poland, after the latter refused to pay in roubles Image: Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in April, Warsaw sanctioned 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a retaliatory measure in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, cut off gas supply to Poland, after the former refused to pay in rubles.

"We are doing all we can to counteract Russia's aggression and eliminate Russian capital and influence, expropriation is not possible under [the] Polish constitution hence we decided to put in place compulsory management," the Reuters news agency quoted Buda as saying.

rmt/fb (AFP, dpa)