 Germany: NABU slams Merkel government′s environment policies | News | DW | 05.03.2019

News

The conservationist group NABU has taken stock of Angela Merkel's government and its environmental policies, and it's not too happy with the findings. Germany is the "brake" in the EU when it comes to protecting nature.

A demonstration for climate protection (Imago/J. Große)

The current German government under Chancellor Angela Merkel is not doing enough to protect the environment, NABU, a German conservation organization, said on Tuesday in Berlin.

NABU said the one-year-old government coalition between Merkel's conservative bloc (CDU and CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) was "hiding its head in the sand" and failing to act in comparison to other EU governments.

A NABU banner shows a bird and the organization's name (picture-alliance/dpa/H.-C. Dittrich)

NABU is an 120-year-old non-governmental organization in Germany dedicated to nature conservation

NABU's main complaints 

In a statement issued on its website and presented at a press conference, NABU said:

  • The German government needs to take more and faster action in the areas of climate and biodiversity protection, transportation policy and measures to reduce wasted resource;
  • Priority also needs to be given to current EU-level negotiations on agricultural subsidies;
  • The EU is currently pursuing 16 violations by Germany related to environmental short fallings;
  • Ministers are blocking climate goals agreed upon in the coalition document and failing to draw up concrete measures to decrease CO2 emissions;
  • The government is failing to achieve a protective management policy for Germany's wolf population.

However, the organization praised Germany's environment minister, SPD politician Svenja Schulze, and her "five-point plan" to reduce plastic and packaging waste and an initiative to protect insect species.

Germany braking on climate

"It remains questionable whether Merkel can actually swing the rudder around and bring the Union back on course to protect the climate," NABU's statement read.

Nabu President Olaf Tschimpke further blasted Merkel's government for its passivity: "If anything happens, then it is only as a reaction to court decisions and societal pressure."

"Across Europe Germany is the brake rather than the trailblazer in environmental protection," Tschimpke added.

Read more: Germany to stop using coal by end of 2038

Demands for the future

Tschimpke called for stronger laws, should industry and business fail to present adequate waste reduction plans by fall in line with the Environment Ministry's "5-point plan."

Nabu also called upon Merkel and her finance minister, Olaf Scholz (SPD), to ensure around €15 billion ($17 billion) of the EU budget be tied to nature conservation each year.

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a snowy highway in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. März)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Testing your patience

    Getting into a traffic jam is every driver's nightmare. Endless minutes (or worse: hours) in which nothing's moving forward can turn what should be a short car-ride into a seemingly never-ending odyssey. But congested streets aren't just annoying for commuters — they have far-reaching consequences.

  • Exhaust fumes coming from a car (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Higher emissions

    Turn off your engine when you get into a traffic jam! You'll save fuel after 20 seconds of standing still already. Letting your engine run while your car's idling burns one liter of fuel an hour, according to Germany's technical inspection agency TÜV Süd. A higher fuel consumption rate means that more CO2 is blasted into the atmosphere, which we should avoid if we want to fight global warming.

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a highway near Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Germany's congestion capital

    Germany saw roughly 745,000 traffic jams in 2018, according to German automobile club ADAC. That's a three-percent increase compared to 2017. According to GPS-maker TOMTOM's last survey, Cologne's streets were the most congested (as shown above). On average, travel time increased by more than a third because of congestion, compared to free flowing traffic.

  • Traffic jam in Moscow (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Kadobnov)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic breakdown in L.A. and Moscow

    GPS-maker INRIX uses different calculations and has identified Munich as Germany's traffic jam capital. Drivers there were stuck in congestion for an average of 51 hours a year. That's nothing compared to the world leaders: The world capital of traffic jams is Los Angeles, where drivers were stuck in traffic for 102 hours a year, followed by Moscow (pictured here) and New York with 91 hours each.

  • A female driver frustrated about what's happening in front of her. (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Cirou)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Endangering your health

    People who are stuck in traffic frequently have to deal with serious health problems. When traffic isn't flowing as it should, your body releases stress hormones. Your immune system is weakened and your blood pressure rises. People who are frequently stuck in traffic jams, like commuters, are even likely to develop burnout syndrome.

  • Trucks in a traffic jam approaching the British-side entrance of the Channel Tunnel (picture-alliance/Zumapress/G. Falvey)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Billions in economic losses

    According to INRIX, the costs caused by traffic jams in Germany amounted to 80 billion euros in 2017. Goods don't reach their intended recipients on time and more fuel is burned. Both companies and private drivers suffer financially. Traffic jams "threaten economic growth and stunt quality of life," INRIX head economist Graham Cookson said.

  • The Uber logo on a smartphone screen (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Da Qing)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Ride-sharing apps made things worse

    For a while hopes were high that ride-sharing services like Uber would bring down traffic. If people could easily get a ride, maybe they'd leave their own cars in the garage more often! But traffic researcher Bruce Schaller found out that the opposite was true in US cities. People took Uber instead of the subway or their bikes, while car owners kept driving their own vehicles.

  • A busy intersection in Kabul's old city (Getty Images/AFP/D. Berehulak)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic just one contributor to air pollution

    Afghanistan's capital Kabul is also dealing with congested streets. But that's not the only factor contributing to dangerous air pollution. In winter residents have taken to burning coal, car tires and trash to generate heat. Add to that diesel generators and many, many cars and you get smog that Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) calls "deadly."

    Author: Carla Bleiker


cmb/rt (dpa, www.nabu.de)

