Germany: NABU slams Merkel government's environment policies

The conservationist group NABU has taken stock of Angela Merkel's government and its environmental policies, and it's not too happy with the findings. Germany is the "brake" in the EU when it comes to protecting nature.
The current German government under Chancellor Angela Merkel is not doing enough to protect the environment, NABU, a German conservation organization, said on Tuesday in Berlin.
NABU said the one-year-old government coalition between Merkel's conservative bloc (CDU and CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) was "hiding its head in the sand" and failing to act in comparison to other EU governments.
NABU's main complaints
In a statement issued on its website and presented at a press conference, NABU said:
However, the organization praised Germany's environment minister, SPD politician Svenja Schulze, and her "five-point plan" to reduce plastic and packaging waste and an initiative to protect insect species.
Germany braking on climate
"It remains questionable whether Merkel can actually swing the rudder around and bring the Union back on course to protect the climate," NABU's statement read.
Nabu President Olaf Tschimpke further blasted Merkel's government for its passivity: "If anything happens, then it is only as a reaction to court decisions and societal pressure."
"Across Europe Germany is the brake rather than the trailblazer in environmental protection," Tschimpke added.
Read more: Germany to stop using coal by end of 2038
Demands for the future
Tschimpke called for stronger laws, should industry and business fail to present adequate waste reduction plans by fall in line with the Environment Ministry's "5-point plan."
Nabu also called upon Merkel and her finance minister, Olaf Scholz (SPD), to ensure around €15 billion ($17 billion) of the EU budget be tied to nature conservation each year.
cmb/rt (dpa, www.nabu.de)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Barring radical change, Germany will not reach the goal it set itself for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2020. Cars and buildings are to blame, the report said. (06.02.2019)
Scientists issued urgent warnings about climate change in 2018. Germany's summertime temperatures hit record highs. Nevertheless, the government has lost its enthusiasm for tackling climate issues, Jens Thurau writes. (25.12.2018)
A government commission has agreed that Germany should phase out all coal-fired power plants by the end of 2038. The government is already planning to shut down nuclear power plants over the next three years. (26.01.2019)
German Chancellor Merkel has praised protests by school pupils urging more action on climate change. But she said they would have to be patient about Germany's phaseout of coal-fired energy. (02.03.2019)
A decade ago, Germany was a pioneer in fighting climate change via the expansion of renewable energies. But now, like many G20 nations, its climate protection is stagnating as global emissions rise again. (10.12.2018)
The EU has outlined an ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions, albeit one pegged to a 32-year timetable. The non-binding proposals go further than goals member states are already struggling to keep. (28.11.2018)