Germany must play active military role, says defense minister

The German armed forces should be deployed more proactively in foreign missions, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said. But a key Cabinet colleague warned against unilateral action.
In a speech delivered Thursday at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany greatly benefits from the rules-based global order and should do more to secure its success.
Kramp-Karrenbauer noted that allies are increasingly asking for Berlin to play an active role in global security.
"A country of our size, with our economic and technological power, our geostrategic position and global interests, cannot just stand on the sidelines and watch," she said. "Germany must participate in international debates and drive them forward."
'Strategic interests'
In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, she urged Berlin to take an increasingly active role in military engagements abroad.
Germany must "openly deal with the fact that we, like every other country in the world, have our own strategic interests," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
She said she plans to move forward with the formation of a national security council in recognition of Germany's strategic interests.
Read more: German defense chief recommends international security zone in Syria
'Our responsibility'
But her proposal was met with caution from other Cabinet members. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the idea of a more assertive German military required robust support from European allies.
"Above all, we must define our responsibility on a European basis," Maas told public broadcaster ZDF. "That means that we don't just take care of our own issues alone, but rather that we as part of Europe play a leading role in competition between superpowers."
Read more: Germany cautious as France leads European defense initiative
Divisive debate
Germany has often taken a backseat in foreign military engagements, largely because of constitutional restrictions put in place to prevent similar atrocities to those committed during World War II.
But Germany's allies, including the US, have urged the country to take more responsibilities concerning collective security in NATO and the EU.
Washington has notably pushed for significant increases to defense spending, long considered a divisive move in the German public.
Kramp-Karrenbauer's comments come hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Germany for commemorations marking 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
ls/rt (dpa, AFP)
