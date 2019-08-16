 Germany: Girl loses gender bias case against boys′ choir | News | DW | 16.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Girl loses gender bias case against boys' choir

The choir's right to artistic freedom is decisive, a Berlin court has ruled after the parents of a 9-year-old girl sued when she was rejected by the prestigious State and Cathedral choir.

Boys' choir in Leipzig, Germany

The nine-year-old was denied an audition and told that "a girl will never sing in a boys' choir"

A Berlin court on Friday ruled that the city's renowned all-boys State and Cathedral Choir had not been sexist when it rejected a 9-year-old girl's application.

"The acoustic pattern of a choir is part of its artistic freedom," the presiding judge said. The court also found sufficient evidence of a "boys' choir sound."

The choir insisted the rejection was "not predominantly about her gender" and that she would have been successful had her voice "matched the desired sound characteristics of a boys' choir."

What was the csae about?

A nine-year-old girl who was rejected by one of Germany's most renowned boys choir sued the choir for gender bias.

The case sparked a national debate on equal rights versus artistic freedom.

Founded in 1465 by Frederick II, Elector of Brandenburg, the State and Cathedral Choir has never admitted a single female over its 554 years.

The young girl initially auditioned with the Berlin choir in March but was rejected.

The choir also claimed to be skeptical about being able to work with the girl's parents.

Read more: 'Heartbreaking' study reveals young girls led to think boys are smarter

'Impermissible' discrimination

The nine-year-old's mother had brought the complaint on her daughter's behalf and said that the rejection was discriminatory "in an impermissible way," and infringed upon her right to equal opportunities from an institution receiving state funds.

The girl's lawyer, Susann Braecklein, said that her young client applied to the choir in 2016 and 2018 and was rejected both times without being offered an audition.

The dean of the music faculty at Berlin's University of the Arts, with which the choir is affiliated, informed the girl in writing that "a girl will never sing in a boys' choir."

Nevertheless, she was invited for an audition in March, only to be rejected again and told she had neither the motivation nor talent required to join the choir.

Read more: Germany's family minister urges gender pay gap closure

  • Berlin State and Cathedral Choir singing at the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche (Imago Images/epd)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Berlin State and Cathedral Choir

    Founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg, the Berlin State and Cathedral Choir has never admitted any girls. This boy choir is now at the center of a legal dispute following its refusal to admit a nine-year-old girl into its ranks. Having toured the world, the choir is one of Germany's most renowned — but there are even older ones.

  • View of the interior of the Aachen Cathedral (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Aachener Domchor

    Emperor Charlemagne's spectacular cathedral, a World Heritage Site, is the home of Germany's oldest boy choir. Also known by its Latin name, Cappella Carolina, the Aachen Cathedral Choir boasts an over 1,200-year history. A cathedral choir for girls was founded here in 2011.

  • Regensburger Domspatzen Chor (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Regensburger Domspatzen

    The name translates to "Regensburg Cathedral Sparrows," and it dates back to the year 976. This boy choir in Bavaria has performed for guests of state such as Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II. In 2010 it made headlines when widespread cases of sexual abuse came to light. The director at the time of the alleged abuse cases was Georg Ratzinger, the brother of Pope Benedict XVI.

  • Choirboys with black jackets and red bowties holding up their scores and singing (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Stadtsingechor zu Halle

    The choir of the city of Halle, the home town of George Friderich Handel, was founded in 1116 and celebrated its 900th anniversary in 2016. The third oldest choir in Germany is sometimes called the world's oldest secularized choir. In most traditional choirs in Germany, the boys attend an associated boarding school, but that's not the case here.

  • Choir boys lined up in a church and singing (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Thomanerchor

    The Choir of St. Thomas' in Leipzig was founded in 1212. This boy choir focuses on the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, the choir's music director from 1723 to 1750. The position is known as Thomaskantor (Cantor of St. Thomas'). The choirboys are called Thomaner and live in a boarding school.

  • Orchestra and choir in an opulent setting (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

    Dresdner Kreuzchor

    With a history dating back to around 650 years, the boys' choir of the Kreuzkirche (Church of the Cross) in Dresden is the fifth oldest choir in Germany. Its 150 members are called Kruzianer. They often perform with the Staatskapelle Dresden (Dresden State Orchestra) and the Dresden Philharmonic, as in the picture above.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Germany divided over the case 

The case has generated heated debated across German media regarding tradition, culture, talent, and musicology versus gender equality.

Those siding with the choir argue that importance lies in the tone, not talent. Mixing the choir with females would end its traditional sound, they argue.

Hannah Bethke, a columnist for the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, said that "nobody has said girls can't sing as well… judging that should be left to the musicians."

She added that anyone who reinforces the "misunderstood gender equality here sacrifices a cultural asset."

Others remain adamant that the issue is one that stems from gender discrimination and backwardness.

Read more: Girls, women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

Abbie Conant, an American trombonist who faced discrimination as a woman when she first started playing with the Munich Philharmonic in 1980, said that numerous studies reveal "even professional musicians cannot reliably hear the difference between a boys' and a girls' choir singing the same repertoire."

Conant also pointed out that boys' choirs in other countries including England have already opened up to both sexes without legal disputes.

"Why would an enlightened society such as we have in Germany want to continue this kind of discriminatory tradition?" she said.

mvb/rt (AP, dpa)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

UK bans ads over gender stereotypes in landmark ruling

Adverts by cream cheese maker Philadelphia and car giant Volkswagen will no longer appear on UK television, the agency ruled. But both companies have insisted their adverts did not involve sexist tropes. (14.08.2019)  

Opinion: Gender equality at a snail's pace

Despite the legal foundation for gender equality, outdated gender roles still dominate daily life in Germany, writes DW's Bettina Burkart. If, as some say, equality exists, it's time for a round of pay cuts - and raises. (08.03.2017)  

Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

Female genital mutilation, domestic violence, patriarchal structures — the fight for women's rights is far from over. The director of the organisation Terre des Femmes weighs in on the current situation. (08.03.2018)  

As early as six years old, girls believe boys are smarter, study shows

If even the US president thinks it's fine to "grab a woman by her pussy," what role can women expect to play in society? A study shows even very young girls believe a "really, really smart" person can only be male. (26.01.2017)  

Germany's family minister urges gender pay gap closure

To highlight Germany's "Equal Pay Day," Franziska Giffey has called for action to eliminate the gender pay gap. Women in Germany are paid 21 percent less compared to men in terms of average gross hourly earnings. (18.03.2019)  

Germany's most traditional boys' choirs

Now at the center of a lawsuit related to gender discrimination, Berlin's State and Cathedral Choir is over five centuries old. But some choirs look back at an even longer history. (16.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter registration

DW Newsletter registration  

Related content

Deutschland Regensburger Domspatzen

Germany's most traditional boys' choirs 16.08.2019

Now at the center of a lawsuit related to gender discrimination, Berlin's State and Cathedral Choir is over five centuries old. But some choirs look back at an even longer history.

Mauerbau Berlin

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built 13.08.2019

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles.

Deutschland Landesparteitag der AfD Bayern

Germany's far-right AfD fuels xenophobia with distorted crime figures — study 05.08.2019

A new study reveals that the far-right party disproportionately focuses on crimes allegedly committed by foreigners. Crimes committed by Germans are mostly ignored.

Advertisement