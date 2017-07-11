Germany: CDU's Armin Laschet reportedly has majority support for chancellor candidacy

The leadership of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) stood behind their party's current leader, Armin Laschet, to stand as candidate for chancellor in national elections set for September, it emerged on Monday following a leadership meeting in Berlin.

Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier, who attended the meeting of major CDU figures, told Germany's dpa news agency that Laschet has the support of majority of leading CDU figures.

The news gives Laschet an important boost, but the final decision on the candidacy has not yet been made, as Laschet's rival, Markus Söder, Bavarian state premier and leader of the CDU's sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), on Sunday declared his interest in the candidacy.

Tha set the scene for a week of uncertainty for the CDU/CSU alliance, since Söder currently enjoys more popularity than Laschet among the German population at large - and among CDU voters.

Laschet vs. Söder

In January, the CDU chose Laschet as its new party leader. Generally, the party leader stands as the chancellor candidate for the party, but 60-year-old Laschet, the premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, has seen his popularity fall following the CDU's poor regional election results in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg and general dissatisfaction with the government's response to the COVID pandemic.

On Sunday, Söder told a CDU meeting: "If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready. If the CDU does not want it, then we will carry on working together without a grudge."

But Monday's decision shows that Söder has a much bigger hill to climb: As the dominating force in the conservative alliance, with 15 state parties to the CSU's one, it takes an extra psychological leap for the CDU to cede the role of chancellor candidate to the CSU.

In fact, only two German elections have featured a CSU chancellor candidate before, and in both cases he failed to win the chancellery: In 1980, the CSU's Franz Josef Strauss actually took a larger vote share than SPD candidate and incumbent chancellor Helmut Schmidt, but not enough to unseat Schmidt's coalition government.

Then in 2002, CSU candidate Edmund Stoiber finished neck-and-neck with Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (both taking 38.5% of the vote), but again failed to topple the SPD leader's government.

What is Germany's CDU?

The current German government, under Merkel, is a grand centrist coalition between the CDU and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Merkel — who has been Germany's chancellor since 2005 — will not stand again in September's general election, and the resulting power vaccuum has left the center-right CDU facing a decline in popularity.

The conservative alliance also took a hit after several CDU/CSU Bundestag members were forced to step down following allegations of corruption.