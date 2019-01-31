Germany: Brandenburg approves law to get more women in Parliament

Lawmakers in the eastern German state of Brandenburg passed a law on Thursday that seeks to boost the number of women in politics.

The so-called "parity law" mandates that political parties in the state must offer as many female as male candidates for elections, starting in the summer of 2020. Parties will also no longer be allowed to select direct candidates for specific constituencies.

The election law revision, which was proposed by the Green party, will not impact Brandenburg's upcoming state parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on September 1 this year.

It's the first time that a gender parity election law has been passed in Germany, although with possible court challenges on the horizon, its future is uncertain.

Tackling under-representation

The ultimate goal of the new law is to eventually have equal numbers of male and female lawmakers in future state parliaments.

In Brandenburg's current 88-member Parliament, only 35 of the lawmakers are women — the lowest proportion in 28 years.

The under-representation of women goes against the German constitution, which calls for equal democratic participation, the Greens argued in their motion.

The law also received the support from Brandenburg's coalition government of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Left party.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) voted against the measure, saying that they believe it is unconstitutional.

Two smaller parties have already said they will challenge the new law in Brandenburg's Constitutional Court.

CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer says her party still needs to 'do its homework' when it comes to gender parity in politics

Pushing for 'fair participation'

Although the law received some pushback within Brandenburg, it appeared to gain traction on the federal level.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley, a member of the SPD; hailed the law as "a big step," adding that she wants similar laws to take effect nationally in Germany.

"Our goal is to reform the electoral law in order to support the fair participation of both sexes in parliament," Barley told the Germany daily Bild ahead of the decision.

Currently, only 31 percent of the parliamentarians in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, are women.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new head of the CDU, said she also wants to see more women in parliament and that her party "has to do its homework" on this issue.

"In the context of electoral reform, I am definitely in favor of discussing the issue of women's representation in proportion to their share of the population," she told the German feminist magazine Emma.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 'Songbird of the German women's movement' Author Louise Otto-Peters (1819-1895) is a pioneer of Germany's women's movements. At the age of 24, she called for more female participation in decision-making and co-founded with other suffragists the General German Women's Association (Allgemeiner Deutscher Frauenverein) in 1865. The activist also wrote poetry and novels, earning her the "songbird" nickname.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Helene Lange fought for equal opportunities Girls didn't have easy access to education in Germany at the end of the 19th century. The women's movement of the late 1890s aimed to emancipate girls and women through schooling. Teacher and feminist Helene Lange (1948-1930) was a leading figure in this movement; she also founded different women's suffrage groups.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Mother of the 'proletarian' women's movement Activist Clara Zetkin (1857-1933) fought for stronger representation of women in trade unions, women's suffrage and abortion rights — already aiming to abolish the controversial Paragraph 218 of German criminal law, which remained an activists' issue well into the 1970s. And finally, she also contributed to establishing International Women's Day.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Anita Augspurg and her women's group Anita Augspurg (left) and her associates didn't care much about social conventions. Augspurg lived together with her girlfriend, and they both wore men's cloths and short hair. As a lawyer, she fought for women's suffrage (granted in Germany in 1918) and the rights of prostitutes. Augspurg's association participated in forming international women's networks.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Backlash during the Nazi era The Nazis rejected emancipatory movements. Women were expected to stick to their traditional role as wives and mothers; the Nazi party promoted an image of women that had previously been dispelled by activists. In the eyes of the Nazis, women's rights groups had been created by Jews or Communists and needed to be suppressed.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 'German woman! Help too' For several years under Hitler, German women's fundamental role was to bear as many children as possible and raise them with Nazi values, in order to help maintain the "Aryan race." Women who were particularly successful in this regard were honored with the Cross of Honor of the German Mother ("Mutterkreuz"). However, this changed once the war started, as women were needed in the workforce.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Post-war reconstruction With the end of World War II in 1945, German women came to play an important role in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. They not only helped remove debris, but also made their voices heard in politics. New women's associations picked up the work that had been stalled in 1933, aiming to achieve equal rights for women.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history The pill: a new form of freedom In 1961, birth control pills became available in Germany. At first, they were only prescribed to married women — officially against menstruation pains. But the pill quickly became widespread, and strongly contributed to the sexual emancipation of women in the late 1960s.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Feminists from the student movement The 1968 West German student movement fought not only to reform universities, but also against authoritarian structures and for sexual emancipation. However, the leadership of the movement was male-dominated; feminist activists went their own way. The banner on the right reads "Emancipation = Class conflict" — the influence of Marxist theory nevertheless remained strong for them too.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 1971: 'We had an abortion!' In Germany, abortion was a criminal offence until the 1970s. Following the sexual revolution of the late 60s, activists demanded the abolition of Paragraph 218 that outlaws abortion. In 1971, the magazine Stern published the names of 374 women admitting they had an abortion. The law was reformed in 1976, and several times since, legalizing abortions under certain terms.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history An eloquent fighter: Alice Schwarzer A pioneer of Germany's feminist movement, Alice Schwarzer founded in 1977 the country's first feminist magazine, EMMA, which avoided all glamour and tackled political issues. Schwarzer remains a controversial figure in the country, but she has also driven important debates that led to necessary changes for women.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Freedom in purple overalls In the mid 1970s, the West German women's movement also took on a new symbol — purple overalls, usually worn by workmen. Today, it is hard to believe how many restrictions were still imposed on women at the time, especially married ones. It was only in 1977 that wives in West Germany were entitled to gainful employment without the authorization of their husband.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Indescribably feminine! When German punk lady Nina Hagen released her debut album in 1978, she triggered both criticism and enthusiasm. A woman at the top of a rock band? Socially critical texts using plain vulgar language? A woman masturbating in front of a camera during a TV show? No other woman came to symbolize female freedom and liberty to that extent. Nina Hagen became a cult figure.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history A new awareness Women's voices grew stronger as they started founding associations for lesbians, women lawyers and peace activists. With the ecologist Green Party, feminism made it into Germany's parliament. Even the conservative Christian Democrats followed suit by appointing a woman as a minister. It took until 1997, however, to outlaw marital rape.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history No end in sight Although women's movements have achieved some of their goals, a lot still remains to be done. Men still dominate Germany's parliament and big companies. Men still earn more money for the same job as women. And they still misuse their positions of power by sexually harassing or abusing women. Chances are that the #metoo movement founded in October 2017 will remain busy for some time to come. Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)



rs/ng (AFP, dpa, epd)

