German state election leaves Chancellor Scholz reeling

For the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Sunday night's election victory in North Rhine-Westphalia must have tasted extra sweet. As the federal election last September, the vote in Germany's most populous state was long described as a neck-and-neck race between the center-right CDU and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), only for a previously unheralded candidate to score a clear victory.

Only this time the boot was on the other foot. The SPD saw their worst result in history in the state which they ruled for most of its 77-year existence. And the CDU, humiliated on the federal level last year, now basks in a comfortable win and has the right to make initial approaches to potential coalition partners: The CDU took 37.7% of the vote, well ahead of the SPD on 26.7%.

Olaf Scholz had thrown his weight behind SPD candidate Thomas Kutschaty in the NRW election campaign

Bad day for the chancellor

It was a bad night for two of the three federal coalition partners. But the SPD's result did not reflect well on Olaf Scholz himself, who had made a point of taking an active part in his party's campaign in support of regional candidate Thomas Kutschaty.

"Of course, it's a bad a result not just for the North Rhine-Westphalian SPD, but also for the federal SPD and the chancellor himself," said Ursula Münch, director of the Tutzing Academy for Political Education in Bavaria. "I think it's partly the result of dissatisfaction among the population and the media with the SPD in the federal government."

Uwe Jun, a politics professor at Trier University, said that the absence of high-profile regional candidates or pressing NRW issues had brought national and international issues to the forefront. "So the trends that we've observed for a long time have continued," Jun told DW. "Namely, that the Greens are successful, at least in the west of the country, and the CDU has overcome its low point."

The Ukraine war — or rather, Scholz's perceived dithering in handling the response — appears to have affected the result. "I'm sure the SPD will have to think about how to change Olaf Scholz's communication style," added Jun. "That has been criticized for some time now, and he can certainly be made partly responsible for the fact that the result is not that great."

A dilemma for the triumphant Greens

The SPD's poor showing is in stark contrast to Scholz's coalition partner, the Greens, who can "appear at the cabinet table in Berlin with a lot more confidence," Jun said. The environmentalist party continues to break its own records in what is becoming a something of a triumphant electoral tour of the country: As in Schleswig-Holstein last week and the federal election last year, the environmentalist party scored their best-ever result on Sunday in NRW, taking 18.2% of the vote, up some 11.8 points from their result in the previous state election in 2017.

Opinion polls show that this has had a lot to do with the popularity of their two leading federal ministers: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and especially Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose communication style, which is perceived as honest in TV interviews, appears to be going down well: According to a poll of NRW voters conducted by infratest dimap, some 57% said that Habeck was "a great support for the party in NRW." Only 35% said the same of Scholz.

The CDU's Premier Hendrik Wüst has vowed to build a coalition government in Germany's most populous state

Now, most German media pundits expect the incumbent state premier, the CDU's Hendrik Wüst — who only took over the post last October — to lead the next NRW government. But his options may not exactly be to his liking. He can no longer continue his center-right coalition with the neoliberal Free Democrats, who lost more than half their vote share and dropped to 5.9%.

That leaves either a grand coalition with the SPD — almost unthinkable in a state where politics is very much divided along partisan CDU vs. SPD lines — or some kind of coalition involving the Greens.

Regional Green Party leader, Mona Neubaur, is set for tough coalition negotiations

The NRW Greens, in fact, now hold the balance of power and have an awkward dilemma on their hands. The party is part of the coalition government with the SPD and the FDP at the federal level. Should they do their federal coalition partners a favor and seek to replicate this three-way combination at the state level? Or should they join forces with the CDU, as they probably will in Schleswig-Holstein, thus giving the conservative party a new lease of life? The first choice would make sense

As things stand, the CDU's comfortable win and the FDP's apparent lack of enthusiasm for a three-way coalition at the state level, seem to speak in favor of a CDU-Green Party coalition.

But negotiations will not be easy: There's common ground on climate targets, but disagreement on the extent of wind energy, there is agreement on the need to boost housing, but the CDU refuses to cap rents. The biggest differences are on internal security, with the CDU in favor of blanket video surveillance, body cams and stun guns for police, and less data protection. None of this is acceptable to the Greens who describe their election result as a vote of confidence that is also an obligation.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.