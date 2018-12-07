 German real estate market a hotbed of money laundering, Transparency reports | News | DW | 07.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German real estate market a hotbed of money laundering, Transparency reports

About €30 billion of dubiously-sourced money was funneled into German real estate in 2017. Transparency International is calling for a series of reforms to combat the problem.

Aerial view of Leipzig

Billions of euros of illicit funds are being funneled into German real estate, anti-corruption group Transparency International said in a report on Friday.

Germany recently introduced measures to combat money laundering in the real estate sector but the group argues these reforms have been wholly ineffective.

Read more: Italian Mafia, bikers, Berlin clans: Europe's crime gangs

What the report found:

  • About €30 billion ($34 billion) of international money with unclear background was funneled into German real estate in 2017.
  • Criminal networks, particularly the Italian Mafia, exploit legal loopholes to launder money through German real estate.
  • 15 to 30 percent of criminal proceeds are invested in real estate, through building and renovating, buying, selling and renting.
  • Such transactions are frequently run through frontmen, whose names do not appear in legal databases.
  • Of the 60,000 suspicious transactions raised to authorities in 2017, just 20 came from real estate agents.

Read more: Police target 'ndrangheta mafia in raids across Europe

'Safe haven for dirty money'

Transparency Germany boss Edda Müller said: "The existing laws and the resources of the investigating authorities are disproportionate, particularly in view of the unlimited nature of international financial flows".

The Green Party's Lisa Paus called on the federal government to give top priority to this issue, as it was also causes rising rents and purchase prices. "Germany must no longer serve as a safe haven for dirty money from all over the world."

Read more: German real estate: Renters' woes are speculators' profits

Watch video 01:50
Now live
01:50 mins.

Berlin seizes crime clan's properties in laundering probe

Transparency register failing: Germany's money laundering laws obligate real estate agents, notaries and lawyers to "know your customer" and report suspicions. In 2017 Germany introduced a transparency register that required nested corporate structures to reveal their true beneficiaries. All parties involved in companies, cooperatives and foundations holding more than 25 percent of the capital or voting shares must be listed. Failure to do so should result in fines of up to €1 million. Information is accessible to authorities and people with a legitimate interest, including real estate agents and notaries. However the database has enjoyed little use by anyone so far, and has been plagued with issues, with loopholes still allowing parties to obscure the true beneficiaries of transactions.

Notaries bound by confidentiality: Notaries, who update land title records for real estate transactions, could serve as a final buffer in the laundering of money, but are hamstrung by a commitment to client confidentiality. Transparency argues such obligations must be dropped in cases of criminal suspicion.

Make land registers public: Land title records are not publicly accessible in notoriously privacy-sensitive Germany. The registers are currently being digitized and centralized, however, Transparency called for this process to be expedited and the registers to be opened up to the public to help combat the issue.

Read more: Germany for sale: Why the cost of living in Germany is on the rise

Watch video 03:41
Now live
03:41 mins.

Money laundering in focus

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German government reveals scope of real estate linked to neo-Nazis

The Interior Ministry says buildings, homes and venues across the country are being used by neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists. The Left party has warned that some of these places amount to a neo-Nazi "theme park." (26.01.2018)  

Lebanon-linked gang accused of laundering millions of euros in Germany

The group is said to have laundered drug money for South American cartels for years — above all in Germany. With the defendants facing trial today in Paris, German reporters unveil how they were able to pull it off. (13.11.2018)  

Police target 'ndrangheta mafia in raids across Europe

Carefully coordinated police raids in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium netted 84 suspected members of the 'ndrangheta mafia. Most known for global cocaine trafficking, 'ndrangheta has been buying property. (05.12.2018)  

Real estate investors flee 'overpriced' Germany

"Overpriced" and scarce real estate in Germany's largest cities are deterring investors, according to a consultants' study. Instead, they're turning to Lisbon and London — despite Brexit. (05.11.2018)  

German real estate: Renters' woes are speculators' profits

Germany's cities are facing a crisis: They're just too popular. Living space is getting increasingly tight; property values and rent prices are skyrocketing. But the city of Ulm might just have the solution. (02.04.2018)  

Italian Mafia, bikers, Berlin clans: Europe's crime gangs

Organized crime is active across Europe, with groups generating over €100 million in revenue every year. Here's a list of some of the most prominent organizations. (05.12.2018)  

Ten years after the financial crisis - what have we learned?

A decade ago, the subprime crisis began in the US, which a year later became a global financial crisis with the failure of Lehman Brothers. DW explores what politicians and the financial world have learned. (04.07.2017)  

Germany for sale: Why the cost of living in Germany is on the rise

In towns and cities across Germany, rental prices are climbing steadily and real estate is becoming a hot commodity for international investors. Sumi Somaskanda and Nina Haase took a look at the situation in Berlin. (21.07.2017)  

Bavaria's Villa Glory: Ukrainian money and a German scandal

The most expensive home on the German market is in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria. It belongs to a Ukrainian who's under investigation at home on suspicion of breach of trust. (12.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin seizes crime clan's properties in laundering probe  

Money laundering in focus  

Related content

Berlin: Proteste gegen Mieterhöhung

Berlin citizens' initiative proposes radical approach to skyrocketing rents 28.11.2018

Berlin rents are rising at an eye-watering pace, and many blame greedy real estate firms for the situation. Activists have now proposed nationalizing housing companies. The idea is legal, novel, and highly controversial.

Deutschland Razzia gegen italienische Mafia

Police target 'ndrangheta mafia in raids across Europe 05.12.2018

Carefully coordinated police raids in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium netted 84 suspected members of the 'ndrangheta mafia. Most known for global cocaine trafficking, 'ndrangheta has been buying property.

Luxuswohnungen in Berlin Am Lokdepot

Real estate investors flee 'overpriced' Germany 05.11.2018

"Overpriced" and scarce real estate in Germany's largest cities are deterring investors, according to a consultants' study. Instead, they're turning to Lisbon and London — despite Brexit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 