Police target 'Ndrangheta mafia in raids across Europe

Police in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium have arrested several members of the Calabrian mafia, German media report. The 'Ndrangheta is heavily involved in Europe's cocaine trade.
Joint investigative teams involving police in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium are targeting members of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, German media reports say.
In Germany, the raids are focused on the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the mafia has traditionally had a large presence. There were also raids in Bavaria and Thuringia. The raids follow years of investigative work, which also involved officers from Switzerland. The raids are coordinated by the EU's Judicial Cooperation Unit, Eurojust.
In Germany, it's the biggest police operation against a mafia clan by German police on German soil, Der Spiegel news magazine reported. Germany's counter-terrorism unit GSG9 is also involved in the operation. Around 100 locations were raided, among them pizza restaurants, German daily Bild reports.
'Ndrangheta is seen as the most powerful Italian mafia organization, and a leading force in money laundering and the cocaine trade. The reports suggest that the raids are aimed at the Mammoliti and Giorgi families, who are part of 'Ndrangheta.
More to come...
