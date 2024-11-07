German opposition wants confidence vote now

Skip next section Where do Germany's parties stand in the polls as a new vote looms?

11/07/2024 November 7, 2024 Where do Germany's parties stand in the polls as a new vote looms?

It had been an open secret for some time that all three members of the coalition government have been struggling in the polls as they tried to steer Germany through the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first meaningful period of inflation in Europe since the 2008 financial crash, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other issues.

Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats have been polling at around 16% in recent weeks, almost 10 points adrift of their 2021 performance.

The Greens have slipped from almost 15% at the last election to just above 10% in the polls.

And the FDP is in the most unenviable position of all three, sitting around 4% (versus 11.4% at the last election) and at risk of missing the 5% minimum hurdle to guarantee parliamentary representation.

The opposition Christian Democrats are the clear leaders in the polls at present, at or around 34% support, depending on the survey.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) could be trying to challenge the SPD to become the second-largest party in the country for the first time in the party's short history, with most polls currently putting the relative newcomers slightly ahead of Germany's oldest party.

It's also possible that a snap election will bring an all-new party into the Bundestag parliament. The Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), named after the prominent breakaway former leader of the socialist Left Party, which is particularly strong in eastern Germany, is polling at between 6% and 8% nationwide.

That party's gain looks set to become a loss for the Left Party, stuck at around 3% support.

This survey, conducted by Infratest dimap, was published at the end of October. Other polls vary, but not by very much.