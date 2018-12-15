German food industry to cut sugar, salt and fat content

The German food industry has agreed to voluntarily reduce the amount of sugar, salt and fat in processed foods by 2025, Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner said on Wednesday.

"The food industry has for the first time committed to and will let itself be subject to checks on the steps it is taking to reduce sugar, salt and fat in processed food," she told Bild newspaper. "That has never happened before."

Read more: Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans

Further details on the voluntary industry measures are set to be announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the Bild report, the Grain, Mill and Starch Association, for example, intends to reduce the amount of sugar in children's cereal by at least 20 percent.

Watch video 26:04 Now live 26:04 mins. Share In Good Shape - Sugar Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33bz3 In Good Shape - Sugar

The non-alcoholic beverage industry has committed to slash sugar in drinks by 15 percent, while the dairy industry will ensure that children's yogurt does not contain sugar levels higher than that of normal yogurt.

Read more: Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

Meanwhile, the German Frozen Foods Institute will cut salt content to not more than 1.25 grams of salt per 100 grams of pizza and the baking industry plans to cut salt levels in some breads.

Watch video 05:18 Now live 05:18 mins. Share Can salt make you sick? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2Zs7g Can salt make you sick?

In another boost to consumer health, saturated fatty acids in baked biscuits will also be reduced. To do this, among other things, the Food and Agriculture Ministry will research how baked biscuits can be fried so that they absorb less fat.

cw/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.