 German food industry to cut sugar, salt and fat content | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German food industry to cut sugar, salt and fat content

The German Food and Agriculture Ministry has struck a deal with the food industry to voluntarily make processed foods healthier. Sugar, salt and fat content in processed foods will be cut by 2025.

Supermarket (picture-alliance/imageBroker)

The German food industry has agreed to voluntarily reduce the amount of sugar, salt and fat in processed foods by 2025, Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner said on Wednesday.

"The food industry has for the first time committed to and will let itself be subject to checks on the steps it is taking to reduce sugar, salt and fat in processed food," she told Bild newspaper. "That has never happened before."

Read more: Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans 

Further details on the voluntary industry measures are set to be announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the Bild report, the Grain, Mill and Starch Association, for example, intends to reduce the amount of sugar in children's cereal by at least 20 percent.

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

In Good Shape - Sugar

The non-alcoholic beverage industry has committed to slash sugar in drinks by 15 percent, while the dairy industry will ensure that children's yogurt does not contain sugar levels higher than that of normal yogurt.

Read more: Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

Meanwhile, the German Frozen Foods Institute will cut salt content to not more than 1.25 grams of salt per 100 grams of pizza and the baking industry plans to cut salt levels in some breads.

Watch video 05:18
Now live
05:18 mins.

Can salt make you sick?

In another boost to consumer health, saturated fatty acids in baked biscuits will also be reduced. To do this, among other things, the Food and Agriculture Ministry will research how baked biscuits can be fried so that they absorb less fat.

cw/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Calls to ban energy drinks for children grow louder

Energy and soft drinks are known to contribute to the rise in obesity worldwide. They can be especially harmful to children. It is no wonder, therefore, that the call to ban them for people under 16 is getting louder. (20.09.2018)  

Poison candy: Are chocolates, sweets and sugary snacks ever healthy?

We're trained to think sugar is bad — and that vegan cookies or vegetarian wine gums are good as god. But at ISM 2018, Cologne's international sweets fair, "poisons" depend on the dose. (30.01.2018)  

Inactivity puts adults worldwide at risk of disease

More than 1.4 billion adults across the world have an increased risk of disease because they are not exercising enough, the World Health Organization reports in a new study. (05.09.2018)  

Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

Nearly one in five deaths globally can be traced to dietary causes, a study of global nutrition says. Both a lack of food and an abundance of unhealthy food cause dangerous malnutrition. (29.11.2018)  

Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans

Take a quick walk through a supermarket and it's easy to see why more than half of Germans are overweight. And why politicians face a huge challange to encourage the food industry to sell healthier products. (28.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Bild

So streicht Klöckner Salz und Zucker aus unserem Essen

Audios and videos on the topic

In Good Shape - Sugar  

In Good Shape - Obesity  

Can salt make you sick?  

Related content

Berlin and Beyond, health

WorldLink: What's it like taking part in a German national health study 14.12.2018

Germany has one of the highest numbers of doctors per capita in Europe, and has long taken a preventative approach to illness in the form of spa stays, but it is only in recent decades that the country has extended that thinking to its medical research. WorldLink columnist Tamsin Walker was recently asked to take part in a probing study and she went along to find out what it's all about.

Berlin and beyond, health

Berlin and beyond: Doctor, doctor 14.12.2018

Nobody likes hospitals and all that they imply. But as Tamsin Walker recounts, sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do — needles or not.

Polen COP24 | Medizinstudenten

Is climate change killing us? 10.12.2018

Tackling climate change would reduce deaths from asthma, lung cancer, heart attack and other diseases. Doctors want to spur global climate action by highlighting the link between the planet's health and human health.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 