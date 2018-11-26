Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

The world is seeing widespread malnutrition caused not only by people not having enough food, but also having too much food that is bad for them, according to the latest Global Nutrition Report.

The independently produced report, which shows Africa to be the region that is hardest hit by both forms of malnutrition, said diet was a higher risk factor for health than air pollution or even smoking.

The report was presented at a global food conference in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Thursday.

Read more: Breakfast with coffee good way to prevent Type 2 diabetes

Watch video 04:04 Now live 04:04 mins. Share Acute famine in Yemen Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Hyl Acute famine in Yemen

What are key findings of the report?

Malnutrition in all its forms could cost global society up to $3.5 trillion (€3.08 trillion) per year

Overweight and obesity alone cost $500 billion per year

Some 45 percent of deaths in children under five are caused by undernutrition

Almost 16 million children under five are both stunted and wasted (suffering from acute malnutrition)

Well over 8 million under-fives are both stunted and overweight

Overweight and obesity contribute to an estimated 7.1 percent of all deaths

Fatal consequences

"What we're eating is killing us. So something needs to get us back on track with our food system," said Jessica Fanzo, a professor at the US Johns Hopkins University and a lead author of the report.

The report's authors called malnutrition in whatever form a problem that negatively impacted on development "with unacceptable human consequences." They cited increases in childhood deaths and the number of disabled adults as huge burdens on societies and economies.

Read more: Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans

Watch video 26:04 Now live 26:04 mins. Share In Good Shape - Obesity Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37VS6 In Good Shape - Obesity

Spotlight on Africa

The report showed Africa to be the region most affected by all forms of malnutrition, sometimes in combination. Thirty of 41 countries hit by three forms of malnutrition — stunting among children, anemia in women of child-bearing age and excessive weight in women — are in Africa, it said. The report also pointed to the fact that while stunting among under-fives was on the decline globally, it was still increasing on the continent, with numbers growing from 50.6 million in 2000 to 58.7 million in 2017.

Read more: Ghana's obesity problem tied in with junk food

What is the solution? The authors of the study suggested taking an integrated approach to all forms of malnutrition from undernutrition to obesity. This would involve promoting the collection and assessment of relevant data; investing in nutrition plans; encouraging healthy diets and committing to nutrition targets.

Watch video 01:10 Now live 01:10 mins. Share Our sweet, sweet world Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33Bx6 Our sweet, sweet world

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.