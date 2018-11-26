Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

Nearly one in five deaths globally can be traced to dietary causes, a study of global nutrition says. Both a lack of food and an abundance unhealthy food cause dangerous malnutrition.
The world is seeing widespread malnutrition caused not only by people not having enough food, but also having too much food that is bad for them, according to the latest Global Nutrition Report.
The independently produced report, which shows Africa to be the region that is hardest hit by both forms of malnutrition, said diet was a higher risk factor for health than air pollution or even smoking.
The report was presented at a global food conference in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Thursday.
What are key findings of the report?
Fatal consequences
"What we're eating is killing us. So something needs to get us back on track with our food system," said Jessica Fanzo, a professor at the US Johns Hopkins University and a lead author of the report.
The report's authors called malnutrition in whatever form a problem that negatively impacted on development "with unacceptable human consequences." They cited increases in childhood deaths and the number of disabled adults as huge burdens on societies and economies.
Spotlight on Africa
The report showed Africa to be the region most affected by all forms of malnutrition, sometimes in combination. Thirty of 41 countries hit by three forms of malnutrition — stunting among children, anemia in women of child-bearing age and excessive weight in women — are in Africa, it said. The report also pointed to the fact that while stunting among under-fives was on the decline globally, it was still increasing on the continent, with numbers growing from 50.6 million in 2000 to 58.7 million in 2017.
What is the solution? The authors of the study suggested taking an integrated approach to all forms of malnutrition from undernutrition to obesity. This would involve promoting the collection and assessment of relevant data; investing in nutrition plans; encouraging healthy diets and committing to nutrition targets.
