 German export policies threaten European defense projects: French ambasador | News | DW | 26.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German export policies threaten European defense projects: French ambasador

Franco-German ventures to make tanks, drones and jets could be at risk due to Berlin's approach to arms exports, the French ambassador warns. As a consequence, ever more companies were developing "German-free" weapons.

A German Leopard tank

France's ambassador to Germany, Anne-Marie Descotes, warned on Monday that German arms export policies and licensing rules threatened future Franco-German defense projects.

The remarks come as the two European nations are seeking to form a closer defense cooperation and to deepen ties between their parliaments

In an essay published by the German military's Federal Academy for Security Policy, she said Germany had a tendency to see arms exports as a domestic political issue, but that its policies still "have serious consequences for our bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and the strengthening of European sovereignty."

An 'untenable' situation

Germany's unpredictable arms export policies and long waiting times for export licenses are a particular problem, Descotes said. This has an impact on major Franco-German projects to develop new tanks, combat jets and drones.

"This situation is untenable," she wrote.

"Realistic export possibilities on the basis of clear and predictable rules are an essential prerequisite for the survival of our European defense industry."

Read more: Opinion: We must strengthen European defense together

More exports needed

Descotes pointed out that there are no standard procedures for the purchase of military equipment in Europe, something that France supports but Germany has so far rejected. This has pushed EU member states to purchase arms outside of the continent and fragmenting the European market.

She went further to say that exports were needed to add sales volume and lower arms prices. If not, European countries would need to boost military spending to as much as 4 percent of economic output.

Read more: Changing Europe revives interest in an EU military

Watch video 02:46

War – a horror that can be very lucrative

Arms to Saudi Arabia

The German government recently extended a temporary freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia until the end of the month. It was imposed after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi arms ban angered European partners, who fear it has jeopardized billions of euros of military orders, including a GBP 10 billion ($13.18 billion; €11.65 billion) deal to sell 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Riyadh that would be led by Britain's BAE Systems. German firms build about a third of the plane's components.

Read more: German government clashes over defense spending

A Franco-German accord possible

Descotes said it was unacceptable that Germany could veto and endanger exports of weapons systems by other countries simply because they contained minor components that were built in Germany.

The ambassador suggested that France and Germany continue to work in the coming weeks on completing a bilateral accord to only allow each country to ban each other's arms exports in exceptional cases that affected; in the case that country's direct interest or national security.

The agreement, she said, would also prevent Germany or France from blocking the each other's exports, on the basis that the components were manufactured domestically.

  • Terminator robot from the famous film

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    AI: 'Third revolution in warfare'

    Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently without any human input. No "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. The experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

  • Painted scene of British soldiers fighting France during the Napoleonic Wars

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Gunpowder

    The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

  • Scene from the siege of Mainz following the French Revolution in 1793

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Artillery

    The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

  • British soldiers with a machine gun in the trenches during WWI

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Machine guns

    Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

  • WWI - Biplans fly in formation

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Warplanes

    Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

  • German tanks and military transport during the German invasion of Poland during WWII

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Mechanization

    Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

  • V-2 rocket launch

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Missiles

    Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

  • US jets fly over Korea in 2017

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Jet engine

    Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

  • French atom bomb test near Mururoa

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Nuclear weapons

    The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

  • German soldier works with a radar screen

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Digitization

    Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany establishes parliamentary assembly with France

The 100-member Franco-German assembly has met for its first biannual summit in Paris. The body is designed to implement the new so-called Aachen treaty and make proposals concerning Franco-German relations. (25.03.2019)  

France urges Germany to ease arms exports rules: report

The French Economy Minister has demanded German relax its arms exports restrictions. The call comes after a German gun maker was fined for weapons exports to Mexico. (24.02.2019)  

Opinion: We must strengthen European defense together

It is time to think militarily, not just economically, say 10 French and German MPs. They warn that if the European Union does not act as one it will find itself at the whim of other world powers. (07.03.2019)  

Germany's Angela Merkel makes arms export pact with France

Germany is prepared to compromise its arms export guidelines to facilitate joint defense projects with France, according to an internal government document. France wants to continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia. (18.02.2019)  

Changing Europe revives interest in an EU military

Early plans for a European army failed in the wake of World War II. EU states have since taken numerous small steps to integrate their armed forces, bringing the idea of a Europe-wide military ever closer to reality. (15.02.2018)  

German government clashes over defense spending

Angela Merkel's government is stuck in an internal row over Germany's defense spending. In his new budget, Social Democat Finance Minister Olaf Scholz offered a much lower increase than the Defense Ministry had wanted. (02.05.2018)  

Germany extends ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Berlin will stick to a controversial ban on selling weapons to Saudi Arabia — at least a few more weeks. The order to keep German-made guns and tanks out of the kingdom has angered some of Germany's closest allies. (06.03.2019)  

Airbus chief slams Germany's Saudi Arabia arms export bans

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has said Germany's policy of blocking weapons sales with German components to Saudi Arabia is divisive. He warned that "German-free" product lines might need to be developed. (16.02.2019)  

UN expert: Jamal Khashoggi killing planned by Saudis

Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, a UN investigator has reported. A group of NGOs lamented the lack of accountability for the journalist's murder. (07.02.2019)  

Technologies that revolutionized warfare

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts have warned about the dangerous "revolution" that would occur if lethal autonomous weapons were developed. But what are some of the other inventions that revolutionized warfare? (14.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Vom „German-free“ zum gegenseitigen Vertrauen

Audios and videos on the topic

War – a horror that can be very lucrative  

Related content

US criticizes Germany over defense spending 19.03.2019

Germany's plan to spend less than promised on the military has drawn fire from the US embassy in Berlin. The Trump administration is pushing Germany to increase its military spending and to meet the goal of 2 percent of GDP for NATO.

Paris Parlamentsvertrag zwischen Schäuble und Ferrand

Germany establishes parliamentary assembly with France 25.03.2019

The 100-member Franco-German assembly has met for its first biannual summit in Paris. The body is designed to implement the new so-called Aachen treaty and make proposals concerning Franco-German relations.

US-Kaserne in Katterbach

Donald Trump wants allies to pay much more for hosted US troops 11.03.2019

The former commander of US troops in Europe says charging allies for that military presence would be a "really serious mistake." Retired General Ben Hodges tells DW's Teri Schultz the US would pay the larger price.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  