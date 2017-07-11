German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

The UN refugee agency on Tuesday said it was giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to welcome more than a million refugees, mostly from Syria, into Germany.

Merkel — whose award includes a $150,000 (€151,700) prize — pursued the policy despite some criticism both at home and abroad.

What did the United Nations say?

The prize selection committee underlined that Merkel had personally been the driving force behind Germany's efforts to receive and integrate refugees.

"By helping more than a million refugees to survive and rebuild, Angela Merkel displayed great moral and political courage," UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

"It was true leadership, appealing to our common humanity, standing firm against those who preached fear and discrimination," he said.

"She showed what can be achieved when politicians take the right course of action and work to find solutions to the world's challenges rather than simply shift responsibility to others."

Syrian refugee hopes for seat in German parliament

What happened at the time?

Germany received some 1.2 million refugees and migrants in 2015 and 2016 when the Syrian Civil War was at its height.

Merkel's decision not to close the door to migrants was linked to a rise in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) party. The former chancellor was also criticized by some governments for being too welcoming to refugees.

Her policy came as some European Union partner states were closing borders to refugees and asylum-seekers.

The UNHCR says its Nansen Refugee Award is awarded to individuals, groups, or organizations that strive "above and beyond the call of duty" to protect refugees and other displaced and stateless people.

The annual award was founded in 1954 to celebrate Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first commissioner for refugees in the UN's predecessor, the League of Nations.

Last year's plaudit went to the Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development in Yemen, for its work to support displaced Yemenis.

rc/jsi (AFP, AP)