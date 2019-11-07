 German defense minister takes on Macron over NATO ′brain-dead′ comment | News | DW | 12.11.2019

News

German defense minister takes on Macron over NATO 'brain-dead' comment

NATO is a "decisive cornerstone" of security but getting the Germans to recognize its importance is another battle, said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, speaking on the military alliance's future.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attends a welcoming ceremony (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has spoken out in defense of NATO at a conference in Berlin, challenging French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier controversial assertion that the organization was "brain-dead."

"NATO remains a decisive cornerstone," said Kramp-Karrenbauer, speaking at the annual NATO Talk around the Brandenburger Tor event on Monday.

It was also important to explain to the German public why the country needs to play a more active role in international security matters, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

But she admitted that discussions over security matters "win no popularity contests," saying that the German public would need a "weaning" period to get used to the idea of the nation wielding a larger military influence.

Read more: Why has Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Watch video 01:35

NATO under increasing strain

Germany united behind NATO

Wolfgang Ischinger, chair of the Munich Security Conference, formerly a German ambassador to the US and deputy foreign minister, also contested Macron's assertion at the conference.

"Our American partners have increased their presence in Europe. They are planning a big exercise next year, bigger than any exercise before. So we can't call it brain-dead," he said.

The comments by Kramp-Karrenbauer and Ischinger joined Merkel and other prominent German voices, who last week spoke out after Macron said a lack of US leadership had rendered NATO effectively "brain-dead."

Lacking coordination

However, Ischinger also appeared to support Macron's stance on leadership matters, saying "if I were the one sitting at the Elysee [Palace], I'd be concerned about NATO partners who are not coordinating with others."

This appeared to be a reference both to the United States, which pulled forces out of Syria without warning NATO partners in the region like the UK and France, and to Turkey, which then immediately sent its military into the area.

The French president has criticized both of these countries for their actions, with his comments following soon after.

Read more: Opinion: What Ursula von der Leyen learned from Angela Merkel

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

  • US President Donald Trump pushes Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Dunham)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III'

    In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Spend more on the military, NATO: AKK

During Monday's conference, the German defense minister also reiterated familiar calls for more spending and military capabilities commitment to NATO, tweeting "solidarity is not a one-way street."

In the tweet, Kramp-Karrenbauer — also known as AKK — added: "For decades we've profited from our allies being responsible for our safety. I want to close the gaps between our often-formulated claims and our actual actions in the politics of security."

In her speech, she argued that Germany should aim to provide 10% of all military capabilities at NATO's disposal by 2031 — the same date she hopes Germany will reach its 2% spending commitment.

Read more: Pompeo, Merkel emphasize close ties despite differences

kmm, rc/cmk (dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

