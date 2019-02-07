Wolfgang Ischinger: 'European Union is alive and kicking'

The European Union integration effort has not failed, despite Brexit and recent disagreements between Germany and France. That message will be demonstrated at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2019, says Wolfgang Ischinger, MSC head and former German ambassador to the UK and the US.

"The European Union is alive and kicking," Ischinger told DW ahead of the world's most important conference on international security, which starts on Thursday.

There had been concerns about the relationship between Germany and France, two of the key EU actors, in the wake of their disagreement on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The contentious project would bring gas from the Russian energy giant Gazprom straight to Germany. The European Union wants to extend its internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines, which could threaten the project's completion. Germany wants to block the new directive, but on Thursday, France revealed it would vote in favor.

French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a joint appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the MSC, but Ischinger said that MSC organizers had been informed of this a week ago already, and that it wasn't due to the Nord Stream 2 discussion.

EU needs to demonstrate its strength

According to Ischinger, the EU is as strong as ever. The impression "that because of Brexit, the European integration project is about to crumble, is wrong," he said.

Still, across the EU, nationalist and populist parties are gaining more and more power. Parties like Germany's right-wing AfD and Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France represent an anti-EU attitude that has hit a nerve with some voters. It's crucial, Ischinger says, that the EU pushes back against those nationalist tendencies.

"We are the strongest trading and economic Bloc in the world [and] we have a lot of economic and soft power, also," the MSC chairman said. "And that's where we should apply it: Rebuilding multilateralism in a world that is fraying in the margins."

The importance of cooperation and multilateralism will be a key issue at the MSC next week, where representatives of the world's three big military powers, the US, Russia and China, will meet. Ischinger said the countries should focus on what they have in common, not on getting ahead of the others.

"It would be a major disaster for the global future if we really allow a situation between the big powers to develop that would look like classic great power rivalry," he said.

Ischinger added that one of the goals of the conference in Munich will be to "clarify what the priorities of responsible leadership need to be in 2019."

The interview with Wolfgang Ischinger was conducted by Sarah Kelly for DW TV.