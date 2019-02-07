 Wolfgang Ischinger: ′European Union is alive and kicking′ | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 08.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World

Wolfgang Ischinger: 'European Union is alive and kicking'

In an exclusive interview, Munich Security Conference chairman Ischinger told DW how important multilateralism is in today's world, and that the EU is an important factor when it comes to upholding that ideal.

Watch video 09:21
Now live
09:21 mins.

Ischinger: European Union 'still alive and kicking'

The European Union integration effort has not failed, despite Brexit and recent disagreements between Germany and France. That message will be demonstrated at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2019, says Wolfgang Ischinger, MSC head and former German ambassador to the UK and the US.

"The European Union is alive and kicking," Ischinger told DW ahead of the world's most important conference on international security, which starts on Thursday.

There had been concerns about the relationship between Germany and France, two of the key EU actors, in the wake of their disagreement on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The contentious project would bring gas from the Russian energy giant Gazprom straight to Germany. The European Union wants to extend its internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines, which could threaten the project's completion. Germany wants to block the new directive, but on Thursday, France revealed it would vote in favor.

French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a joint appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the MSC, but Ischinger said that MSC organizers had been informed of this a week ago already, and that it wasn't due to the Nord Stream 2 discussion.

EU needs to demonstrate its strength

According to Ischinger, the EU is as strong as ever. The impression "that because of Brexit, the European integration project is about to crumble, is wrong," he said.

Still, across the EU, nationalist and populist parties are gaining more and more power. Parties like Germany's right-wing AfD and Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France represent an anti-EU attitude that has hit a nerve with some voters. It's crucial, Ischinger says, that the EU pushes back against those nationalist tendencies.

"We are the strongest trading and economic Bloc in the world [and] we have a lot of economic and soft power, also," the MSC chairman said. "And that's where we should apply it: Rebuilding multilateralism in a world that is fraying in the margins."

The importance of cooperation and multilateralism will be a key issue at the MSC next week, where representatives of the world's three big military powers, the US, Russia and China, will meet. Ischinger said the countries should focus on what they have in common, not on getting ahead of the others.

"It would be a major disaster for the global future if we really allow a situation between the big powers to develop that would look like classic great power rivalry," he said.

Ischinger added that one of the goals of the conference in Munich will be to "clarify what the priorities of responsible leadership need to be in 2019."

The interview with Wolfgang Ischinger was conducted by Sarah Kelly for DW TV. 

Audios and videos on the topic

Ischinger: European Union 'still alive and kicking'  

Related content

Ischinger: European Union 'still alive and kicking' 08.02.2019

In a discussion with DW, Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, talked about the strength and relevance of the EU in an age of rising world tensions. He predicted "tough talk on responsible leadership" at this year's conference.

Deutschland Nord Stream 2 vor der Insel Rügen

Nord Stream 2 pipeline row highlights Germany's energy dependence on Russia 04.02.2019

About one-third of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been laid. There's growing opposition to the pipeline — including now possibly from France — and the EU is having difficulty figuring out how to deal with the project.

Deutschland Berlin Akkreditierung Richard Allen Grenell, neuer US-Botschafter

Opinion: Europe must retain control of its energy security 07.02.2019

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will drastically increase Russia's energy leverage over the EU. Such a scenario is dangerous for the bloc and the West as a whole, say the US ambassadors to Germany, Denmark and the EU.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 