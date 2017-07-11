German Chancellor Angela Merkel: 'Many Jews do not feel safe in our country'

Speaking at the 70th anniversary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that anti-Semitism in Germany "never disappeared."
In a keynote address for the 70th anniversary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said that many Jews still do not feel safe and that anti-Semitism in "never disappeared" in Germany.
"Many Jews do not feel safe, do not feel respected in our country. This is one part of today's reality and it is one that causes me grave concern."
More to come...
