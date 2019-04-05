German addiction study: Alcohol and tobacco use down, but not by much

The German Central Office for Addiction Issues presented its latest report in Berlin on Wednesday, and despite two-percent drops in the numbers of citizens addicted to alcohol and tobacco, the authors said there was still cause for alarm.

The study found that Germany remains one of the most-addicted societies in the world.

Heavy drinkers

The study found that in 2017 — the latest year for drinking statistics — Germans drank some 131 liters (34 US gallons) of alcohol, roughly the capacity of a bath tub. The report found that 7.8 million Germans between the ages of 18 and 64 were high-risk drinkers.

The negative effects of drinking are underscored in healthcare and crime statistics. Accordingly, some 74,000 annual deaths are related to alcohol, or alcohol and tobacco. Roughly 21,700 youths between the ages of 10 and 12 were treated at hospitals for alcohol poisoning in 2017.

Police statistics also showed that 231,300 crimes were committed by people under the influence of alcohol — roughly 11 percent of all crimes committed in the country for the year.

To counter that trend, the authors have called on lawmakers to limit alcohol advertising, make it more expensive, and raise the legal drinking age to 18.

Fewer cigarettes, but more smokers

Roughly a third of Germans are still smokers, and although fewer smoked cigarettes in 2018 (down 2 percent) more smoked cigars and cigarillos (up 6.5 percent), and pipes (up three percent). The report claims that almost 13.5 percent of all deaths in Germany are smoking related.

The annual report also found that between 1.2 and 1.5 million Germans, many of whom are women and/or elderly, were addicted to opioids. A further 300,000 to 400,000 were said to be addicted to other pharmaceuticals.

Among illegal drugs, cannabis was far and away the most frequently consumed by youths and adults. Police reported a 30-percent increase in the amount of marijuana seized in 2017 over 2016 — 7,731 kilos (17,000 pounds). There were also four more heroin deaths (1,276) in 2018 than there were in 2017.

Betting the house

One of the major focuses of this year's report on addiction was gambling. Despite the fact that Germany has relatively restrictive laws on gambling, the domestic market continued to see rising profits. In 2017 the German gambling market raked in some €46.3 billion, with almost 58 percent of that cash coming from slot machines.

The report stated that 180,000 people in Germany were addicted to gambling, with another 326,000 having a serious problem with it.

Although online poker, casino, and lottery games are technically illegal in Germany, advertising is prevalent and many people access sites to play. The authors have called for advertising bans for gambling as well as more oversight.

Ilona Füchtenschneider, chairwoman of the Association for Gambling Addiction, said, "Addiction experts unanimously agree that online gambling represents a major risk." She said one of the main problems is that advertising for such sites gives the false impression that it is legal, when, in fact, it is not.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Spoilt for choice Germany is a beer country - and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: no other European country produces more beer.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks You can always have a beer When it comes to drinking alcohol, whether at an office party, during intermission at the theater or just relaxing as pictured here in Berlin's Görlitzer Park, beer is always an appropriate choice in Germany, and can be consumed legally in public.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Traditional festivals are a must Funfair stalls, brass bands and "Schlager" music are the ingredients of a traditional German festival. A challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer. For these occasions regional breweries often create a festival beer. The best known of these is probably the Oktoberfest beer, which is made especially for the festival in Munich and served in one liter Bavarian beer mugs.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Football and beer - a winning combination Football is also a celebration, and beer goes with football the way mustard goes with a bratwurst sausage. It helps fans celebrate and consoles them if their team loses. At any stadium the link between football teams and breweries is obvious: beer advertising features on the players' shirts and banners. And in many Bundesliga football arenas the beer brand sponsoring the team is also served.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Beer can be bought round the clock In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets, and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water, now serves as a pit stop for big city beer drinkers.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks The corner pub - a temple of German beer Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after work beer.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Beer gardens - fun in the sun Beer gardens are also traditional to German beer culture. These days they can be found all over Germany, but they originate from the beginning of the 19th century in Bavaria. Back then brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the river Isar. Especially on hot days the cellar beer gardens were popular among people from Munich.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Bavaria - cradle of the Beer Purity Law In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than in any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey on the Danube.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Craft beer - modern brewing techniques Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt. His micro-brewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt-am-Main produces small amounts of new varieties which have powerful aromas and are usually made with regional, organic ingredients. The craft-beer scene is especially strong in Hamburg and Berlin.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks How it's done - beer brewing seminars Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks Once in the right glass: Cheers! To mark German Beer Day on April 23, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass, Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass, lager is served in a beer mug, followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier, the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew, the rounded glass for Pils beer and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Author: Christina Deicke/sc/nr



