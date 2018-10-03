 German study reveals the ′dangers of alcohol′ — even if you′re not the one drinking | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 19.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking

From fatal car accidents, to physical assaults, to drinking while pregnant — consuming alcohol not only poses a risk to the person doing the drinking, but to those around them as well, a German study has found.

Silhouette of man drinking alcohol (Fotolia/Africa Studio)

Medical research has confirmed time and time again the health risks associated with drinking, but what about the people who are harmed as the result of someone else consuming alcohol?

Researchers at the Munich-based Institute for Therapy Research (IFT) revealed the dangerous and sometimes deadly impact of alcohol consumption on third-party people, in a study published on Tuesday.

They found that an estimated 15,500 babies born in Germany in 2014 were born with disabilities due to alcohol consumption during pregnancy. The team also found that drunk drivers were involved in nearly half of fatal traffic accidents, while alcohol also plays a factor in deadly physical altercations.

"The harmful effects of alcohol on others need to be recognized as a public health problem in the same way as are the harmful effects on the drinker or the costs to society," the researchers wrote in the study.

Watch video 06:41

Fetal alcohol disorders - drinking damage

Fetal alcohol syndrome 'clearly underestimated'

The study estimated that 12,650 babies were born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) in 2014, while an estimated 2,930 were born with fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) that same year.

Babies who are born with FASD or its more severe version, FAS, are typically underweight, have physical defects and small head circumferences. Their motor abilities are limited and they often experience cognitive, behavioral and emotional deficits.

For Dr. Ludwig Kraus, the scientific director at IFT who led the team of researchers, the results of the study are particularly concerning for newborns, as the new figures of cases are much higher than prior estimates.

"The previous figures available for Germany are clearly underestimated," Kraus told DW.

Due to a lack of data in Germany on the number of newborns diagnosed with alcohol-related disorders each year, the IFT researchers used live birth data from 2014 as well as international survey studies on alcohol use during pregnancy to calculate the estimate.

Although the data is focused on 2014, Kraus explained that the results are a good estimate of the number of cases occurring in Germany each year.

Watch video 03:23

A party without alcohol?

Fatal accidents

Drivers who get behind the wheel drunk also pose a serious risk to pedestrians and the passengers of other cars.

The study found that alcohol was a factor in over 45 percent of road traffic fatalities in 2014.

Out of 2,694 traffic fatalities that took place in 2014, some 1,214 deaths occurred in accidents where alcohol was a factor.

Listen to audio 30:00

Spectrum: Living and dealing with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

The number of accidents involving alcohol is likely much higher, researchers said. According to Germany's Federal Statistics Office, alcohol involvement is not regularly tested in all traffic accidents, despite a legal basis to do so.

Alcohol also plays a significant role in the number of people who die in Germany every year as a result of physical assault or another violent altercation.

Out of the 368 people who died from injuries sustained during "interpersonal violence" in 2014, 55 of the deaths were in situations where alcohol played a role.

'Targeted measures' needed

For Kraus, the results of the study underscore the need for changes to prevent children and other people from being negatively impacted by someone else's alcohol consumption.

"Measures such as pricing policies or restrictions on the marketing of alcoholic beverages are unpopular," he said. "Therefore, targeted measures are needed for certain people like women of childbearing age or road users in order to reduce the harm to third parties."

For example, doctor's offices could start running alcohol screenings pregnant women, more police checks should be carried out on roadways and anti-violence training should be available for people who tend to get aggressive when they drink.

"The most important conclusion [of the study] is to make it clear that alcohol consumption also poses a danger to third-parties," Kraus emphasized.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Watch video 05:10

Stylish alcohol-free drinks

DW recommends

Beer before work: Why is it so normal in Germany to drink alcohol in the morning?

Oh Carnival - this season of drunken stupor has a way of stretching well beyond its time each year to the point that drinking beer at all hours can seem quite normal in Germany. At least, that is, to some. (03.02.2016)  

Report: German teens turning away from drugs, alcohol

A comprehensive health study in Germany has found that drug and alcohol abuse by young people is at an all-time low. Officials warn, however, that binge drinking remains a rampant problem. (06.04.2016)  

Germans among world's top drinkers, says survey

Known in particular for its tradition of beer drinking, Germany is one of the world's top 25 countries when it comes to alcohol consumption. But who's at the top of the list? (17.05.2017)  

No drink, drugs while driving, says German commissioner

The drug commissioner in the German Bundestag has called for drivers to completely avoid alcohol or other drugs before taking the wheel. Her remarks come as drug-related car accidents surge in Germany. (22.02.2019)  

DW's Health News: Major no-booze benefits

Did you know that keeping away from alcohol greatly lowers your cancer risk? Or that brisk walking can make you live longer? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide right here! (07.06.2018)  

Alcohol: One drink a day is one too many, scientists say

A study of drinking around the world warns that even an occasional glass of wine or beer can increase your chances of disease and an early death. Scientists say there's no such thing as a "safe level" of alcohol. (24.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

"Quantifying harms to others due to alcohol consumption in Germany: a register-based study" in BMC Medicine journal

"Quantifying harms to others due to alcohol consumption in Germany: a register-based study" in BMC Medicine journal

Audios and videos on the topic

Spectrum: Living and dealing with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome  

A party without alcohol?  

Stylish alcohol-free drinks  

Fetal alcohol disorders - drinking damage  

Related content

Symbolbild Oktoberfest in München, Bier

Sexual assault still underreported at Munich Oktoberfest 03.10.2018

Oktoberfest is known around the world for its beer, pretzels and lederhosen. But female visitors frequently find themselves the targets of harassment and groping. Some even say it has become predictable.

Bayerische Lederhose

Lederhosen: Everything you need to know about Oktoberfest's favorite leather shorts 19.09.2018

Lederhosen were not always popular. They nearly disappeared in the 1880s! But thanks to one Bavarian teacher and his drinking buddies, the shorts will fill Oktoberfest tents. DW presents some surprising lederhosen facts.

Deutschland Oktoberfest in München

An American's first (real) Oktoberfest 01.10.2018

Oktoberfest in Munich is the world's largest folk festival. The song-filled beer celebration is a bucket list item for many. DW's Hallie Rawlinson filled us in on her first time attending.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

'The New Germans': Far-right AfD forms immigrant supporters' group

German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking

Utrecht shooting: Letter points to terrorist motive

Chemnitz killing: Trial begins amid questions of impartiality