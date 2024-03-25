Georgia's youth turn to European Union with Russia looming

Russia's influence is everywhere in Georgia. But young Georgians are pinning their hopes on the European Union, which granted the country candidate status in 2023.

Russian influence is prevalent in Georgia. Russia has occupied parts of the country for 16 years after the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. A growing number of Russian citizens live in Georgia, and Russian tourism has also increased.

Now, young Georgians are protesting against the nation's pro-Russian government. They fear their country could be next in line for a bigger invasion like that in Ukraine, with the Kremlin using the pretext of protecting Russian citizens.

Their hopes now lie with the European Union, which granted Georgia candidate status last year. With parliamentary elections set to take place next year, young Georgians sense an opportunity to change the tide.