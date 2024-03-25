  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
SocietyGeorgia

Georgia's youth turn to European Union with Russia looming

Paul Jens
March 25, 2024

Russia's influence is everywhere in Georgia. But young Georgians are pinning their hopes on the European Union, which granted the country candidate status in 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dfQa

Russian influence is prevalent in Georgia. Russia has occupied parts of the country for 16 years after the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. A growing number of Russian citizens live in Georgia, and Russian tourism has also increased.

Now, young Georgians are protesting against the nation's pro-Russian government. They fear their country could be next in line for a bigger invasion like that in Ukraine, with the Kremlin using the pretext of protecting Russian citizens.

Their hopes now lie with the European Union, which granted Georgia candidate status last year. With parliamentary elections set to take place next year, young Georgians sense an opportunity to change the tide.

Skip next section Similar stories from Georgia

Similar stories from Georgia

MADE Seidenstraße

Georgia – An alternative trade route

Increasingly, containers from China are being transported to Europe via Georgia.
TradeFebruary 28, 202305:46 min
Russische Männer; die vor der Mobilmachung nach Georgien geflohen sind

Russian deserters in Georgia

Russian deserters in Georgia are receiving support, but many Georgians have mixed feelings.
ConflictsNovember 26, 202212:36 min
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more