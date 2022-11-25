  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Conflicts

Russian deserters in Georgia

2 hours ago

In September 2022, Russian President Putin ordered a partial mobilization to deploy more soldiers to Ukraine. But many Russians defied that order and fled the country – as many as half a million to date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K7Ev

Some 100,000 Russian deserters have fled to Georgia so far. The nation maintains very close, but also rather strained relations with its neighbor - after all the most recent war with Russia wasn’t that long ago. Just how welcome are the deserting Russians? How are they faring in a foreign country after an often-risky journey out of Russia? How are they getting along with the Ukrainian refugees also accepted in large numbers by Georgia? DW reporter Oxana Evdokimova reports from the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boy with a bicycle outside a damaged apartment bloc in Ukraine

How realistic are Russian reparation payments to Ukraine?

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

DW Videostill | Indien Hitzewelle

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Politics3 hours ago36:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Cityscape of Cologne with the cathedral in the foreground

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

Religion19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russland, Moskau | LGBT-Kundgebung

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

PoliticsNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Journalists Niloofar Hamedi (l) and Elahe Mohammadi

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Press Freedom42 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

DW Videostill | Mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage