 G20: What is it and how does it work? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

G20: What is it and how does it work?

This weekend in Buenos Aires, the so-called "Group of 20" meets for the 13th time. But what exactly is this group of global economic powers and how significant are their annual gatherings?

Hamburg G20 Merkel und Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NTB Scanpix/T. Meek)

What is the G20?

The Group of 20, most commonly referred to as the G20, is an international association of 19 states and the supranational EU. The group's main summit takes place annually, with government leaders and central bank governors from the respective countries coming together ostensibly to discuss economic matters and global financial stability.

The resolutions the G20 issue are seen as political declarations of intent but they are not legally binding.

The members of the G20 are as follows:  Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Read more: Argentina arrests 12 'anarchists' in bomb attacks ahead of G20

Collectively, the G20 economies account for around 85 percent of so-called gross world product (GWP), the combined gross national product of all the countries in the world. Their members account for 80 percent of world trade and two-thirds of the world's population.

The group has also held collective meetings of members' finance ministers and foreign ministers, and have held summits of other kinds. At the gatherings, the EU is represented by the European Commission and the European Central Bank, while the G20 also extends invites to "permanent guest invitees," who can attend and participate.

Argentinien Buenos Aires Proteste gegen G20 Gipfel (Reuters/M. Brindicci)

This year's G20 summit takes place in Buenos Aires, where protests are expected

The African Union (AU), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations (UN), World Bank, World Trade Organization (WTO) and Spain are among these permanent invited guests.

What is the history of the G20?

The origins of the G20 go back to the June 1999 meeting in Cologne of the G7 (then the G8), the grouping of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and formerly Russia, whose membership of that body was suspended in 2014.

Vowing to learn lessons from the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the G8 heads of states back then agreed to devise an international forum bringing 20 of the world's most important economic powers and actors together regularly.

The first formal G20 gathering was a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Berlin in December 1999. According to the political economist Robert Wade, the G20 membership was decided by Caio Koch-Weser and Timothy Geithner, the deputies of the German and US finance ministers (treasury secretary) at the time.

"Geithner and Koch-Weser went down the list of countries saying, Canada in, Portugal out, South Africa in, Nigeria and Egypt out, and so on; they sent their list to the other G7 finance ministries; and the invitations to the first meeting went out," Wade wrote in 2009.

G20 Außenministertreffen in Argentinien | Treffen Chile und China (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/M. Zabala)

In May 2018, a G20 meeting of foreign ministers took place in Argentina

The big annual G20 forum, which takes place this weekend,  has been in place since November 2008. That was launched in the midst of the 2007-08 global financial crisis. "We are determined to enhance our cooperation and work together to restore global growth and achieve needed reforms in the world's financial systems," went the group's official declaration that year.

The first G20 summit host was the USA. The group underlined its commitment to an "open world economy" back then and emphasized the "crucial importance" of the fight against protectionism.

Does the G20 really matter?

That key question has grown in importance this year, particularly in the context of the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.

Since Donald Trump was elected US president, he has repeatedly questioned the existing global economic order. Trump has paid little heed to prevailing G20 wisdoms since coming to power, with his "America First" policy and punitive tariffs on trading partners such as the EU and China having a significant effect on the world economy.

The G20 summit in Hamburg, which took place in July 2017, was Trump's first since coming to power. His presence ensured a different kind of summit. Of the 20 leaders, Trump was the only one who did not sign up to an agreement on climate change, and a separate paragraph on the US stance on the Paris climate agreement was added in the final declaration — an unusual move for the consensus-driven G20.

Kanada Staats- und Regierungschefs G7-Staaten diskutieren gemeinsame Erklärung in Charlevoix (Reuters/Prime Minister's Office/A. Scotti)

Trump's emergence on the world stage has changed the tone of international meetings, such as that of the G7 meeting (G7) in June 2018.

It is already blindlingly apparent that a forum such as the G20 is significantly neutered without the support of the USA. The paragraph about the Paris accord meant that the final declaration openly gave voice to dissent within the group. While climate change was the primary source of discord in 2017, open trade may well be the bone of contention in 2018.

Read more: WTO slams rise in G20 trade restrictions

The trade conflict between the USA and China has dominated economic headlines this year, as have the US trade spats with the EU, Canada and others. Yet hopes for some kind of cessation of hostilities via the G20 meeting this weekend are low. On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted his latest exclamation of approval for his China trade policies:

Although it would be a significant blow to the longer-term status of the body, the possibility of there being no final declaration being issued at the end of the weekend remains a live one.

  • G20-Gipfel - nach den Ausschreitungen Hamburg (picture alliance/dpa/A.Heimken)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    "Schanzenviertel" covered in debris

    This part of town was the scene of escalating violence. That did not come as a surprise: The quarter is traditionally the hub of Hamburg's leftist activists. It has been subject to gentrification, turning into a "hip" place to live and magnet for tourists.

  • A Hamburg street showing damaged furniture and debris after protests

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    A night of devastation

    Police regained control over the streets of Hamburg in the early hours of the morning.

  • A shop being looted and damaged in Hamburg

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Looting and rioting

    Several shops were looted and damaged during the first day of protests.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/O. Messinger)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Smoke bombs

    Black block protesters were throwing flares at police from behind street baracades. It took several hours for police to really push back in the early hours of Saturday morning.

  • A fire outside a supermarket in Hamburg

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Fires were lit and shops looted

    Fires were set in Hamburg streets and some cars were burned out.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loos)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Burning barricades

    Protesters lit barricades on Friday evening. Throughout the city cars had been set on fire.

  • A protester stands with a banner 'Capitalism kills'

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Violence took over as night fell

    Cars were burned and barricades set alight as a violent mob stepped up its actions, sidelining the majority of mainly peaceful protesters.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20-Gipfel Proteste - Black Block Schwarzer Block Proteste (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/H. Hay)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Black Bloc

    Police blamed anarchists with the so-called Black Bloc movement for much of the violence. Black Bloc protesters wear all black and cover their faces to avoid being identified.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Battle of G20 Hamburg

    Riot police disperse crowds with water cannon vehicles on Friday.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Armored vehicles on the streets

    Police use water against a woman after she climbed on top of an armoured carrier on Friday.

  • Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Chasing protesters

    Police chased protesters up a hill to gain control of the streets.

  • G20 Gipfel in Hamburg | Protest & Ausschreitungen (Reuters/Social Media)

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    War zone

    A picture published on social media shows smoke rising from the streets during protests on Friday.

  • burned out car and child

    Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

    Children among those affected

    Violent protests turned several neighborhoods where children usually play into scenes from a warzone.


DW recommends

Argentina arrests 12 'anarchists' in bomb attacks ahead of G20

The arrests came after one bomb exploded in Buenos Aires and another was thrown at a judge's home. Authorities say security is at "maximum alert" in order to avoid disturbances to the upcoming G20 summit. (15.11.2018)  

'Huge breakthrough' at G20 agriculture summit

The ministers agreed to eschew protectionism in favor of global trade. Germany hailed the talks' "breakthroughs for agricultural, the climate, and the consumer." (28.07.2018)  

Opinion: Trump, free trade and the G20

Is Donald Trump capable of learning? Surprisingly, the G20 sends a signal of unity in the fight against protectionism. But there are several sticking points. Henrik Böhme takes stock in Hamburg. (08.07.2017)  

WTO slams rise in G20 trade restrictions

The World Trade Organization has pointed to a stark increase in trade restrictions initiated by G20 nations. It warned that protectionism was unsuitable to support the recovery of a post-crisis global economy. (04.07.2018)  

G20: A summit full of contradictions

G20 leaders will meet in Hamburg on July 7. There has never been a time when there was more dissent within the group. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, this year's hostess, will have a lot on her plate. (06.07.2017)  

Hamburg: G20 protests in pictures

Anti-G20 protests in Hamburg have been both peaceful and violent. Up to 100,000 protesters took part in demonstrations. (07.07.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

G20 Summit – problem or solution?  

Related content

Buenos Aires G20-Treffen Finanzminister

Trade conflicts to dominate G20 agenda 29.11.2018

US President Donald Trump isn't interested in international cooperation, but the other G20 members take a different stance. A clash seems unavoidable at the group's summit. Bernd Riegert reports from Buenos Aires.

Japan Börse Kurseinbruch

Asian stocks rally on hope of US-China trade deal 02.11.2018

Asian shares have jumped to three-week highs following a report that US President Donald Trump is aiming for a swift trade deal with China. The news came only days after Washington had threatened more punitive tariffs.

Jim Mattis, Wei Fenghe

China tells US to stop sending warships near Beijing-claimed islands in South China Sea 09.11.2018

The US does not want a "Cold War" policy towards China, US top diplomat Mike Pompeo said at a high-level summit with Chinese officials in Washington. The two sides traded blows over militarization in the South China Sea.

Advertisement
Pakistan - Brand in Textilfabrik in Karachi (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Kahn)

KiK and Pakistan's industrial 9/11

Can Germany's clothing retailer KiK be held accountable for a fire that broke out in Pakistan in 2012? 

German clothing discounter KiK on trial for Pakistan factory fire  