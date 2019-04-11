 Former inmates recall life in Erich Honecker′s GDR prisons | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 19.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Former inmates recall life in Erich Honecker's GDR prisons

The Nazis jailed partisans such as Erich Honecker in the Brandenburg-Görden prison. Several decades later, when Honecker had become the East German leader, he in turn locked up political adversaries in this very jail.

Brandenburg an der Havel, 1989 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, there remain Germans who tout the legacy of the German Democratic Republic. The oft-heard claim that "not everything was bad about the GDR" and that the Soviet-allied state had great day care facilities, as some still assert, strikes 68-year-old Manfred Wilhelm as utterly absurd. He was a political prisoner.

In 1981, Wilhelm was sentenced to eight and a half years behinds bars for the crime of inciting hatred against the state — just for telling a few political jokes to friends and in bars. He was locked up in Brandenburg-Görden prison, where Erich Honecker, the leader of the GDR, was once jailed by the Nazis.

Manfred Wilhelm (DW/M. Fürstenau)

When Wilhelm's sense of humor offended the Stasi, he was sentenced to eight years

Read more: Dangerous escape: Fleeing the GDR through Bulgaria

Honecker was the prison's most infamous inmate. The young communist was jailed there between 1937 and 1945 by the Nazis, and then freed by the Red Army. By 1971, he had become the most powerful man in East Germany.

Read more:Sexual abuse of children in East Germany 'didn't fit the socialist happy family model'

The dictator would do to his political enemies what the Nazis had once done to him: He threw them in jail. That became a lucrative business for the chronically skint communist state; the GDR jailed its citizens, and West Germany paid to have them freed — as it would for Wilhelm in 1985.

Johannes Drews (DW/M. Fürstenau)

Drews, a Catholic priest, preached to the prisoners once a month

Many inmates held at Brandenburg-Görden prison and elsewhere in the GDR suffered tremendously. At least 500 prisoners took their lives. Starting in 1988, Catholic priest Johannes Drews was allowed to hold a monthly sermon at Brandenburg-Görden prison, experienced firsthand what inmates were going through. Though he was not officially allowed to talk to them, he did anyway. Drews says he was "inwardly very motivated" to do this because the Soviet army had incarcerated his grandfather in the former Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp between 1945 and 1948.

It is estimated that at least 170,000 people were incarcerated during the GDR's 40-year existence. Brandenburg-Görden prison, located along the Havel River just west of Berlin, was one of East Germany's biggest jails, and held up to 3,500 inmates. Historian Tobias Wunschik, who researched its history and mistreatment of inmates, has now published a detailed, 1,000-page study on the prison.

Wilhelm's stories and those of other former prisoners greatly helped Wunschik compile his study. Most significantly, though, the historian relied on files kept by East German secret police — the Stasi — which was instrumental in pitting political prisoners against each other and spying on them. Wunschik estimates that up to 12 percent of prisoners were in fact undercover Stasi agents. Political prisoners were treated worse than ordinary inmates "even though they did not behave inappropriately."

Read more: Remembering last Berlin Wall victim Chris Gueffroy

Convicted murderers would physically abuse Wilhelm as inmates to lined up in corridors to be counted. Overall,  Wilhelm remembers, there was a lot of distrust among the inmates. He says it was very difficult to talk to other inmates about how he felt. At some stage, he decided to think positively as a way of dealing with the monotony, hostility and pervasive sense of suspicion. He says he would think about his previous experiences and his dreams for the future. The double isolation — from both their East German society and from the world outside it — was extremely difficult to cope with. To get a sense of what was going on in the outside world, inmates even built miniature radios with which they secretly tuned into West German radio programs.

Read more: Former Stasi agents questioned in Berlin in Lockerbie bombing probe

Compassionate Catholic priest

Drews had a feeling that some of the repressive methods used by the GDR bore similarities to what the Soviets and Nazis did to their prisoners. To combat this, Drews always made an effort to greet inmates with a handshake and to tell them about the goings-on in the country. After all, by autumn 1989, hundreds of thousands were taking to the streets, demanding political and societal reforms.

After the Berlin Wall had fallen on November 9, 1989, the prisoners sensed that they, too, would finally be freed. Four weeks after this historic event, they insisted on a press conference.  Drews says he will never forget this day. Inmates led him into their cells, in which ten prisoners or more had often been crammed. They showed him the bunk beds, the handful of chairs, and toilets without walls that robbed them of a bare minimum of privacy.

Read more: Stolen children of the GDR

"We tend to forget so fast," Drews said. He added that Germans must continue to "reflect on law and justice" and above all be compassionate to others. Alas, there was very little of this in East German jails.

Wilhelm concurs. GDR leaders, he said, "applied what they themselves once endured under the Nazis to East Germany" — demonstrating how the tormented can become the tormentors. 

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    An East German landmark

    A prestige project of East Germany, the Palace of the Republic opened on April 23, 1976 after a 32-month construction period. The building with its golden brown mirrored front housed not only the former East German Parliament, it also played host to rock concerts, theater productions and fashion shows. With its foyers, restaurants and a large event hall, the building served as a cultural palace.

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Palazzo Prozzo

    Thanks to its opulent lighting and pompous décor, the Palace of the Republic earned the nicknames "Palazzo Prozzo" or "Erich's Lighting Shop" — a play on Erich Honecker, the then-general secretary of the ruling party's (SED) central committee. In 1990, the building was closed by East Germany's first democratically elected parliament after just 14 years in use. The reason: toxic asbestos.

  • Schlossplatz sign in front of the Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    A new cultural forum at the Schlossplatz

    On January 19, 2006 the third and final decision for the building's demolition was taken. The German Bundestag called for the establishment of a new cultural forum in the heart of Berlin.

  • Demolition of the Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Slowly taken apart

    Although the building should have disappeared from the skyline by the beginning of 2007, asbestos removal proved more difficult than anticipated. In pushing back the original schedule, the demolition went over budget, increasing costs by tens of millions of euros.

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    An empty shell

    After the palace's closure in 1990, the building was slowly taken apart, leaving an empty shell behind. When the demolition began in spring of 2006, over 500 tons of glass, 20,000 tons of steel, and 56,000 tons of concrete had to be hauled away.

  • vacant space where the Palace of the Republic was located

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Bit by bit

    With the last section of the building removed at the end of 2008, demolition took longer than the 32 months required for its construction. The concrete hole left behind had to be filled with more than 100,000 cubic meters of sand in order to keep the Berlin Cathedral located opposite from tilting.

  • Graffiti at the location of the Palace of the Republic Die DDR hat's nie gegeben

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Controversial debate

    Whether or not to demolish the Palace of the Republic and reconstruct the historical Berlin City Palace, which had stood at that location from 1443 until 1950, was a topic of hot debate for years. What statement would be made in doing so? Would Germany be erasing a part of its own history? The graffiti on this picture says "The GDR never existed."

  • Berlin City Palace

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Humboldt Box

    Shortly after the Palace of the Republic disappeared, the lot was spruced up with green. In 2011, the temporary Humboldt Box was erected, a small info center with models and interactive exhibitions where Berliners and visitors to the city alike could have a look at plans for the Berlin City Palace and the Humboldt Forum.

  • Berliner City Palace Humboldt-Forum (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    The new Berlin City Palace

    And there it is: the unfinished concrete fixture that is the Berlin City Palace. Already, the palace has cost the state €600 million euros. Its baroque facade, which will cost €80 million euros, will be financed entirely via donations. By the end of 2019, it should finally play host to Humboldt Forum exhibitions, theater productions and international conferences.

  • Berlin City Palace

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    The new Berlin City Palace

    And there it is: the unfinished concrete fixture that is the Berlin City Palace. Already, the palace has cost the state 590 million euros. Its baroque facade, which will cost 80 million euros, will be financed entirely via donations. By 2019, it should finally play host to Humboldt Forum exhibitions, theater productions and international conferences.

    Author: Jan Bruck / cat


At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Dangerous escape: Fleeing the GDR through Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, parts of the former Eastern Bloc barrier are still standing, now weathered and overgrown. It was here that East Berliner Hendrik Voigtländer tried to escape to the West — but it didn't end well. (11.04.2019)  

Former Stasi agents questioned in Berlin in Lockerbie bombing probe

Hundreds died when Pan Am Flight 103 crashed into the Scottish village of Lockerbie 30 years ago. Libya later took responsibility, but investigators are now probing whether East Germany's secret police were involved. (21.03.2019)  

Sexual abuse of children in East Germany 'didn't fit the socialist, happy family model'

Child abuse was even more a taboo in the former GDR than in West Germany, an independent committee has found. The "high degree of secrecy" left victims in a state of "extreme helplessness" from which many still suffer. (06.03.2019)  

Remembering last Berlin Wall victim Chris Gueffroy

Thirty years ago, border guards gunned down Chris Gueffroy as he attempted to flee across the Berlin Wall into West Germany. The 20-year-old was the last person to be shot trying to escape the East German dictatorship. (05.02.2019)  

Stolen children of the GDR: 'I've always had the feeling he's alive somewhere'

When Karin Ranisch was told in 1975 by East German hospital authorities that her young son had suddenly died, she found it hard to believe. She still does, and is now going in search of the truth. (07.12.2018)  

Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

The Palace of the Republic in Berlin was regarded as a powerful symbol by the East German government and yet in 2006 it was decided that the Erich Honecker's ostentatious display had to go. (07.03.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Hendrik Voigtländer Ex-Hohenschönhausen Häftling

Dangerous escape: Fleeing the GDR through Bulgaria 11.04.2019

In Bulgaria, parts of the former Eastern Bloc barrier are still standing, now weathered and overgrown. It was here that East Berliner Hendrik Voigtländer tried to escape to the West — but it didn't end well.

Deutschland Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer Chris Gueffroy

Remembering last Berlin Wall victim Chris Gueffroy 05.02.2019

Thirty years ago, border guards gunned down Chris Gueffroy as he attempted to flee across the Berlin Wall into West Germany. The 20-year-old was the last person to be shot trying to escape the East German dictatorship.

Symbolbild Frau Gefängnis Auge Mauer Wand

Understanding East Germany: A never-ending look at the past 15.10.2018

Germany is a country known for having thoroughly come to terms with its history. As the foundation dedicated to studying East Germany's communist past turns 20, however, it's clear that task remains vital to this day.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

German Cabinet agrees tougher rules for deporting migrants

AfD lawmaker to travel to Crimea despite international protest

Germany to boost company research & development with tax money

Widow of prominent IS terrorist reportedly living quiet life in Germany