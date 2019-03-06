 Former Stasi agents questioned in Berlin in Lockerbie bombing probe | News | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Former Stasi agents questioned in Berlin in Lockerbie bombing probe

Hundreds died when Pan Am Flight 103 crashed into the Scottish village of Lockerbie 30 years ago. Libya later took responsibility, but investigators are now probing whether East Germany's secret police were involved.

The wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland in December 1988 (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Keystone)

Former members of East Germany's Stasi secret police were questioned as part of an investigation into the Lockerbie bombing in 1988, Berlin's public prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday.

Prosecutors "received legal requests from Scotland" over the case and ended up questioning "several suspected Stasi employees" in Berlin, they said on Twitter.

According to a report from the German daily Bild, Scottish investigators are probing whether Stasi agents were involved in or had knowledge of the terror plot that brought down Pan Am Flight 103.

Listen to audio 10:26

WorldLink: Demanding the truth of the Lockerbie bombing

Scottish prosecutors asked to question 20 former Stasi officers in eastern German cities, Bild reported.

The prosecutor's office in Frankfurt (Oder) told the dpa news agency that it had received five "European investigation orders." The spokeswoman emphasized that the former Stasi employees were not being treated as suspects.

"These are solely witness interrogations," she said.

Deadly bombing

On December 21, 1988, a bomb detonated on Pam Am Flight 103 bound for New York, with parts of the plane crashing into the Scottish village of Lockerbie. Some 270 people died, including 11 village residents.

In 2001, former Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was found guilty of planting the bomb and given a life sentence. He died of cancer in 2012 and remains the only person ever convicted for a having a role in the bombing.

In 2003, Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi took responsibility for the bombing and paid damages to the victims' relatives.

rs/sms (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

More Lockerbie suspects traced to Libya

Libya's Tripoli-based government has named two new Lockerbie airliner bombing suspects sought by Scottish prosecutors. Their prospects of trial remain doubtful, however, given Libya's political instability. (16.10.2015)  

Britain, the US and Libya vow to find facts of Pan Am Lockerbie bombing after 25 years

Memorial events have been held in the UK and in the US to mark twenty five years since the bombing of Pan Am flight 103. The jet crashed into the Scottish town of Lockerbie killing all those on board. (21.12.2013)  

Lockerbie bomber dies in Libya, says his family

Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, the only man ever convicted for the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103, has died in Libya, according to reports from his family in Tripoli. He was 60. (20.05.2012)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

WorldLink: Demanding the truth of the Lockerbie bombing  

Related content

Kinder spielen Musik, Musikumzug, 1960, Karl-Marx-Platz heute Augustusplatz...

Sexual abuse of children in East Germany 'didn't fit the socialist, happy family model' 06.03.2019

Child abuse was even more a taboo in the former GDR than in West Germany, an independent committee has found. The "high degree of secrecy" left victims in a state of "extreme helplessness" from which many still suffer.

Christa Wolf

Leading German author Christa Wolf would have been 90 18.03.2019

Former GDR author Christa Wolf remains one of Germany's most famous authors. Her death in 2011 prompted condolences from around the world. Her birthday on March 18 is a day to recall her legacy.

Deutschland Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer Chris Gueffroy

Remembering last Berlin Wall victim Chris Gueffroy 05.02.2019

Thirty years ago, border guards gunned down Chris Gueffroy as he attempted to flee across the Berlin Wall into West Germany. The 20-year-old was the last person to be shot trying to escape the East German dictatorship.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  