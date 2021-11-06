Visit the new DW website

Scotland

Scotland has been part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since 1707.

But in recent years the Scottish independence movement gained momentum, despite more autonomy gained through devolution. This page gives you all DW content referring to Scotland - in a chronological order.

Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Climate activists rally outside COP26 in Glasgow 06.11.2021

Thousands of activists have gathered in Glasgow to demand action to curb the climate crisis. It was but one of many global events planned to coincide with the UN climate conference.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 03.11.2021

Green Finance or Greenwashing? - Turbine Technology - A380 Returns
Church of England social media guidelines. File photo dated 28/6/2019 of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Social media guidelines have been published by the Church of England for the first time in a bid to tackle online abuse and misleading content. Issue date: Monday July 1, 2019. The Archbishop of Canterbury will unveil the set of online principles as part of a live Q&A at Facebook's UK headquarters on Monday. See PA story RELIGION Social. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire URN:43851385 |

UK: Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes for comparing climate change to Holocaust 02.11.2021

The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from the chimneys of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's biggest coal-fired power plant, in this May 7, 2009, photo. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

COP26: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate, Merkel says — as it happened 01.11.2021

More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Follow the day's developments as they happened
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates with others in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

COP26: Greta Thunberg joins boisterous London protest 29.10.2021

The Swedish teen joined protesters ahead of the COP26 climate conference to rail against banks profiting off environmental destruction. Organizers say similar protests were being staged in 26 countries around the world.
29.10.2021 Attendees walk past a banner at the venue where COP climate conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The U.N. climate conference COP26 starts Sunday in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

COP26: Great expectations — and gripes — in Glasgow 29.10.2021

For the planet, the UN climate summit is a make-or-break moment. For locals, it's a time of excitement mixed with exasperation.
Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis goes into overtime 29.10.2021

The Catholic president met with the pope to discuss climate change and the pandemic. Later, Biden met with Emmanuel Macron as the pair sought to smooth relations after a submarine deal rattled Paris' faith in US loyalty.
In this undated photo provided by Citigroup, head of Citi’s global consumer banking division Jane Fraser poses for a portrait. Citigroup announced Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, that Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank’s next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank. (Julian Restrepo/Citigroup via AP) |

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser says COP26 must 'accelerate green transition' 25.10.2021

Ahead of COP26, Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser told DW she hopes the upcoming UN Climate Conference in Scotland will produce a framework to support the green transition in the developing world.
Facepalm. Crisis in business. A sad man sits in the workplace covering his face with his hand. High quality photo || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Four-day work week: A mixed success 05.09.2021

The four-day work week is back in headlines as Scotland approves a trial. Several countries and companies have tried the concept, with mixed results.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Marcus Rashford of England battles for possession with Grant Hanley of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Scotland dig deep to deny second-rate England 18.06.2021

Scotland’s European Championship got off the ground with a richly deserved point against arch-rivals England at Wembley. England remain unbeaten but continue to stagger their way through the tournament.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Avocado farming in the right place, frog love songs & reviving life underwater in Scotland 17.06.2021

We hear of efforts to breathe life back into seabeds off the coast of Scotland, East African farmers cash in on the Global North’s avocado obsession — which has had dire consequences for the environment elsewhere in the world, and a professional frog nerd takes us through the bizarre and bountiful world of frog songs.
TOPSHOT - Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick scores from the halfway line as Czechs beat Scotland 14.06.2021

The Czech Republic got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start against Scotland thanks to a spectacular brace from Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker may just have scored the goal of the tournament.
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon reacts after being declared the winner of the Glasgow Southside seat at Glasgow counting centre in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on May 7, 2021, during counting for the Scottish parliament elections. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)

Opinion: Scotland's road to independence is far from clear 09.05.2021

Nicola Sturgeon's pro-independence SNP has secured a fourth term in power, raising questions about the UK's future. But the result does not necessarily mean there is support for secession, writes Elliot Douglas.
Boris Johnson visit to Wales and the North East. Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a clenched fist as he campaigns on behalf of Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer (unseen) in Hartlepool, in the north-east of England ahead of the 2021 Hartlepool by-election to be held on May 6. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire URN:59555125

UK: Boris Johnson calls for talks after Scottish Nationalist victory 09.05.2021

With a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was "best served when we work together.''
08.05.21 *** Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader outside the Scottish Parliamentary Elections at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. See PA story POLITICS Elections. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire URN:59643981

Scotland: SNP wins 4th term, short of overall majority 09.05.2021

The nationalist SNP fell short of a majority but a strong showing by the Greens may set the stage for a second independence referendum. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long vowed to block any such attempt.
May 6, 2021*** Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she meets voters at Annette Street school polling station in Glasgow, Scotland on May 6, 2021, as voters go to the polls for the Scottish Parliament election. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell / POOL / AFP)

Scotland: Hopes of second independence vote on 'knife-edge' 08.05.2021

Initial results in a Scottish election that could determine the future of the UK indicate that Nicola Sturgeon's SNP could fall short of gaining an overall majority to demand a second referendum on independence
