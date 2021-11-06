Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Scotland has been part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since 1707.
But in recent years the Scottish independence movement gained momentum, despite more autonomy gained through devolution. This page gives you all DW content referring to Scotland - in a chronological order.
The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.
We hear of efforts to breathe life back into seabeds off the coast of Scotland, East African farmers cash in on the Global North’s avocado obsession — which has had dire consequences for the environment elsewhere in the world, and a professional frog nerd takes us through the bizarre and bountiful world of frog songs.
The Czech Republic got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start against Scotland thanks to a spectacular brace from Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker may just have scored the goal of the tournament.