Five world powers issue pledge to prevent nuclear war

Five of the world's nuclear powers on Monday pledged to prevent the proliferation of nuclear arms and have also said that nuclear war is not an option.

In a rare statement issued jointly, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US said: "We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented."

The statement went on to say: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

Thre was also affirmation that " nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war."

The permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council (P5) agreed "to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.”

The joint pledge was issued following the latest review of the Treaty of the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

