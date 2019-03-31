 Faith and foreign policy: Brazil′s Bolsonaro in Israel before election | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 31.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Faith and foreign policy: Brazil's Bolsonaro in Israel before election

Brazil's Bolsonaro is in Israel on a trip that mixes faith and foreign policy. The far-right president has found a friend in Israel's Netanyahu, who has courted illiberal leaders.

Jair Bolsonaro (Getty Images/AFP/L. Correa)

In 2016, far-right Brazilian lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro donned a white robe to be baptized in the Jordan River by a prominent evangelical pastor.

Nearly three years later the former Army captain is back in Israel as the president of Latin America's largest democracy following an election in which the populist politician rode to power with the support of Brazil's more than 40 million evangelicals.

Bolsonaro's four-day trip to Israel starting on Sunday is as much about religious ideology as it is a shift in foreign policy. The two sides are expected to sign agreements on science and technology, trade, defense, agriculture and other areas. Bolsonaro, who is Catholic but married to an evangelical, will visit religious sites in the Holy Land.

It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the few Western leaders to attend Bolsonaro's January 1 inauguration amid pledges that Brazil would follow the lead of US President Donald Trump in moving the country's embassy to Jerusalem, where evangelicals believe Jewish control will hasten the "end of days" and the second coming of Christ. 

Like Netanyahu, who for more than a decade has courted US evangelicals, Bolsonaro is an outspoken supporter of Trump who rallied evangelicals to win the White House.  

"The main driver of this visit is the close alignment of Bolsonaro with Trump and his evangelical base," said Arie Kacowicz, a professor of international relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


Jerusalem embassy move

Bolsonaro, dubbed by some as the Trump of Latin America, has since backpedaled on an immediate Jerusalem embassy move in the face of pushback from his economic team, the military and country's powerful farm lobby. Instead, Brazil is expected to open a commercial office in Jerusalem.

Transferring the embassy risks angering Arab and Muslim countries, with which Brazil has maintained cordial relations as part of its traditional multilateral and neutral foreign policy.

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of Islamic halal beef and a Jerusalem embassy move has prompted warnings from Arab and Muslim states that import billions of dollars of meat.

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


Regardless of whether Brazil moves its embassy, Bolsonaro's visit nonetheless is viewed as a success for Netanyahu, who has made the argument that during his decade in power he has brought Israeli foreign policy to new heights.

Under Netanyahu, Israel has developed close ties with right-wing governments in the Americas, Europe and India. The country now appears to have found a new friend in Bolsonaro.

Read more: My Europe: Orban and Netanyahu — Brothers in attitude 

"Since Brazil is the major regional power in Latin America, this visit can be considered a diplomatic triumph for Netanyahu.  At the same time, it further corroborates that his government has preferred to align with illiberal or populist democracies, distancing itself from the Democratic Party in the United States and the traditional liberal Western countries in Europe," said Kacowicz.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Jair Bolsonaro (Getty Images/AFP/L. Correa)

Netanyahu and Bolsonaro announced a growing "brotherhood" during the Israeli leader's visit to Brazil for the presidential inauguration

Election meddling

Bolsonaro is in Israel as Netanyahu faces a close re-election battle on April 9 while multiple corruption investigations are swirling around him. It comes after Trump recognized Israel's sovereignty over the occupied-Golan Heights, in a move observers viewed as intended to give Netanyahu an election boost.

Read more: Trump's Golan recognition: A dangerous precedent?

For Marcos Azambuja, Brazil's former Deputy Foreign Minister who also served as ambassador to Argentina and France, the timing of Bolsonaro's visit is problematic.

"Bolsonaro should not be in Israel days before a crucial Israeli election," he said. "We should not meddle in Israeli domestic politics one way or another."

"Inevitably our presence will be played … by a prime minister of Israel who is bent on gaining outside support for his domestic policies," he said.

Azambuja, now an advisor to the Center for International Relations, a Brazilian think tank, also expressed concern about an ideological shift in foreign policy by a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Brazil.

"This bias towards an evangelical vision is a departure from the idea of a secular state and of a government which doesn't meddle in religion and a country which is tolerant of all religions and sects," he said.  "It may appear that we are allowing religious factors to play an undue role in what has been an exemplary secular state."

Watch video 42:34

Anti-Semitism in Europe

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Israeli attorney general to charge Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption

Israel's attorney general is seeking graft charges against Netanyahu. The prospect of an indictment could hurt the Israeli prime minister's chances in upcoming election, where he is seeking a fourth consecutive term. (28.02.2019)  

'I love Israel' — Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Tel Aviv

Brazil's president has arrived for a four-day visit to Israel during which he is expected to sign "many agreements." The far-right leader's trip comes just ahead of Israel's closely contested elections. (31.03.2019)  

An isolated Israel seeks closer friendship with India

As Israel faces growing international isolation for its Palestinian policy, India has emerged as an economic and strategic partner. After a visit to New Delhi this week, Israeli PM Netanyahu sees promise for the future. (19.01.2018)  

Brazil's growing evangelical movement to shape election

The influence of the Catholic Church has waned in Brazil, where people have been flocking to evangelical churches. Now these churches have their sights set on the presidency, signaling a possible shift to the right. (30.09.2018)  

US embassy in Jerusalem opens, further fracturing a 'fragile city'

The jubilation that greeted the lavish opening ceremony of the controversial US embassy in Jerusalem was in stark contrast to the rising death toll reported from the Gaza Strip. Dana Regev collected eye-witness accounts. (14.05.2018)  

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right

Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out? (01.01.2019)  

Trump's Golan recognition: A dangerous precedent?

US President Donald Trump's support for Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights serves no obvious strategic goals. And experts say the move could incite more land grabs — even Israel's annexation of the West Bank. (25.03.2019)  

Donald Trump praises Jair Bolsonaro, opens door to Brazil's ambitions

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, described as the "Trump of the Tropics," has received warm praise from the US original, Donald. At a meeting in Washington, the two men announced a new, special relationship. (19.03.2019)  

My Europe: Orban and Netanyahu — Brothers in attitude

Viktor Orban visited Benjamin Netanyahu this week in a meeting that alarmed many observers: Two "illiberals" telling the world they’re doing our own thing. It's both a phenomenon and problem, says Norbert Mappes-Niediek. (22.07.2018)  

Under legal pressure, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu facing election challengers

Israel's attorney general has declared his intent to press charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the move still must be confirmed by a hearing, it could have an impact on April's snap election. (04.03.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro's stance on indigenous people is 'discriminatory and racist'

Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has wasted little time in targeting the country's indigenous people. UN rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz told DW that a move to expand farming will put indigenous rights at risk. (04.01.2019)  

Opinion: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro tries to woo Donald Trump

Although Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump seem to share a similar far-right ideology, neither have much in common when it comes to policymaking. That is great news for the rest of the world, says DW's Astrid Prange. (19.03.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance

The Brazilian president is hoping to benefit by offering his services to US counterpart Donald Trump. The two men have much in common, but there are also key differences, as Alexander Busch explains. (19.03.2019)  

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history. (18.04.2018)  

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was elected to Brazil's highest office on a wave of controversial statements ranging from homophobic to misogynist. DW looks at some of his most eyebrow-raising remarks. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anti-Semitism in Europe  

Related content

Jair Bolsonaro in Israel

'I love Israel' — Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Tel Aviv 31.03.2019

Brazil's president has arrived for a four-day visit to Israel during which he is expected to sign "many agreements." The far-right leader's trip comes just ahead of Israel's closely contested elections.

Bildkombo: Donald Trump und Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance 19.03.2019

The Brazilian president is hoping to benefit by offering his services to US counterpart Donald Trump. The two men have much in common, but there are also key differences, as Alexander Busch explains.

Brasilien - Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right 01.01.2019

Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out?

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

World

Deutsche Welle expands partnerships with private and public broadcasters in East Africa

Philippine police kill 'communist rebels' during weapons raids

Faith and foreign policy: Brazil's Bolsonaro in Israel before election

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after rocket strike

'I love Israel' — Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Tel Aviv