News

Donald Trump praises Jair Bolsonaro, opens door to Brazil's ambitions

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, described as the "Trump of the Tropics" has received warm praise from President Donald Trump in Washington. The two men announced a new, special relationship.

Watch video 01:04

Trump and Bolsonaro swap soccer shirts

After the two men exchanged soccer shirts, there was both praise and encouragement from President Donald Trump as he opened the door towards Brazil joining international organizations. He predicted a "fantastic working relationship" with President Jair Bolsonaro. 

"I ... intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, maybe a NATO ally," Trump said. This would give Brazil preferential access to the purchase of US military equipment and technology. Colombia became the first South American country to join the bloc in 2018. "I'll have to talk to a lot of people but maybe a NATO ally, which will greatly advance security and cooperation between our countries." 

"I think there was a lot of hostility with other presidents, there's zero hostility with me," Trump said. 

Trump of the Tropics

The far-right Bolsonaro became Brazil's president in January and has been criticised for making sexist, racist, and homophobic statements.  

In the White House on Tuesday, Bolsonaro set out common cause with the Trump presidency: "Brazil and the United States are tied by the guarantee of liberty, respect for the traditional family, the fear of God our creator, against gender identity, political correctness and fake news," Bolsonaro said.

Trump praised Bolsonaro's son, congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who came to Washington in 2018 wearing a Trump 2020 campaign hat. 

Read moreOpinion: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro tries to woo Donald Trump

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


Support for the wall

On Monday, Bolsonaro had praised Trump's immigration policies during a Fox News interview: "We do agree with President Trump's decision or proposal on the wall." 

However, when he also said "The vast majority of potential immigrants do not have good intentions. They do not intend to do the best or do good to the US people," he was met with serious objections to his remarks from Brazilians, many of them posted on social media. As a result, Bolsonaro qualified his comments on Tuesday saying: "I meant to say that a little part of the people who immigrate don't have good intentions and I made a mistake. I apologize for that."

Other points of interest from the meeting included:

  • Trump's support for Brazil's efforts to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). But in exchange he would ask for the South American state to give up some of its World Trade Organization (WTO) benefits.
  • Options for a launch base for US commercial satellites from Alcantara, on the north coast of Brazil 
  • Discussions over Brazil's northern neighbor Venezuela, with Trump again saying "all options are on the table." Both the US and Brazil have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. 

On Monday, Bolsonaro had visited the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency, along with his Justice Minister, Sergio Moro. 

jm/rt (Reuters, AP)

