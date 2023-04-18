  1. Skip to content
The European Parliament is debating what the bloc's relations with China should look likeImage: Andy Wong/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

EU's von der Leyen addresses lawmakers on China ties

37 minutes ago

There's a growing debate in the EU about how to handle an increasingly assertive China and lessen the bloc's economic reliance on the Asian giant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday addressed members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the bloc's strategy toward China.    

There has been a growing debate in the European Union in recent months about how to deal with an increasingly powerful Beijing. 

Von der Leyen said the EU "must carve out our own distinct European approach" for dealing with China. 

She noted decoupling with China was not "viable" and "desirable," but stressed that there's "clearly a need for Europe to work on de-risking some important and sensitive parts of our relationship" with Beijing. 

The speech comes shortly after she joined French President Emmanuel Macron on a recent high-profile state visit to Beijing. 

During the trip, von der Leyen warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against supporting Russia's war in Ukraine by supplying Moscow with weapons.

European leaders have sought Xi's help in ending the war, but they don't view Beijing as a key mediator given its "no-limits" friendship with Moscow.

Are EU-China relations entering a new era?

The EU is also worried about a military escalation in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a Chinese province and has vowed to reunite it with the mainland, even by using force if necessary.

China launched military drills around the democratic island just after von der Leyen and Macron left, following a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Concern over an uneven playing field

Von der Leyen also said that the EU-China trade relationship is increasingly imbalanced.

While both sides trade more than €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) worth of goods and services every day, China enjoys a huge surplus, with the EU's trade deficit more than tripling over the past decade.

Brussels has stressed its intention to level the playing field.

China's President Xi Jinping, center, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet in Beijing
Von der Leyen and Macron recently met Xi in BeijingImage: Ludovic Marin/AP/picture alliance

Although there are differences in the approaches of individual national governments, depending on their economic dependency on China, at the EU level, Beijing has been regarded as "a partner, a competitor and systemic rival" in recent years.  

This has led to an increase in EU efforts to ensure a level-playing field when it comes to business and investment ties, as well as to reduce the bloc's reliance on China for critical resources

