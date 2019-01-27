 Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays | News | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays

Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the Eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April.

500 euro notes (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

Central banks in 17 of the Eurozone's 19 economies stopped issuing €500 ($570) notes on Sunday, but cash-loving Germany and Austria are delaying the move until later this year.

The German Bundesbank and the Austria's Oesterreichische Nationalbank said they needed more time to "ensure a smooth transition" toward a system in which €200 will be the largest denomination note.

The European Central Bank stopped producing the large, violet-colored €500 note in 2016, citing its use in "illicit activities" such as money laundering, tax evasion and terrorism financing.

The note is known as the "Bin Laden," the former head of the jihadist terrorist group Al-Qaida, because of how easy it is for criminals to transport large amounts of it in a compact space.

Read more: Times change but German obsession with cash endures

Nein! Nein! Nein!

But while other countries' reaction to the abolition has been muted, anxiety and criticism were widespread within Germany, where some fondly remember the 1,000 Deutschmark before euro notes were introduced in 2002.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidemann denounced the decision, saying it would have little impact in combating crime and instead "damage confidence" in the euro.

A columnist in Die Welt newspaper lamented that the note's abolition would "restricts citizens' freedom," while weekly magazine Der Spiegel ran the headline: "The end of the 500 euro note: Is this the end of cash?"

Read more: Google Pay hopes cash-loving Germans take to contactless payments

Cash is king

The reaction was perhaps not surprising. Although most Germans rarely pay with a €500 note, they've been far more stubborn than consumers in other EU countries in dropping cash for alternative payment systems.

Watch video 01:35
Now live
01:35 mins.

Strike could leave Germans short of cash

An ECB study found the average German carries more than €100 in their wallet. The bank also found that only 19 percent of cashless payments were made with cards in 2016. In the United Kingdom and France, the figure was 53 and 65 percent.

And that stubbornness doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon. In a recent Bundesbank poll, some 88 percent of respondents said they still wanted to pay with cash in the future.

Read more: Opinion: Cash means freedom

What's the ECB really after?

But some German experts also question the ECB's rationale.

Watch video 02:30
Now live
02:30 mins.

How secure are digital cash movements?

The head of the Center for Economic Studies (CES) in Munich, Clemens Fuest, said the ECB wanted to make it harder for banks to avoid paying negative interest rates by parking their money in cash.

"The abolition of €500 notes undermines confidence in the ECB," Fuest said. "It creates the impression that the move's primary goal is bringing interest rates further into negative territory."

'Hard to accept'

The ECB says any €500 notes that remain in circulation will still be considered legal tender after April.

Read more:  EU minting more coins for a cashless world

Medical technician Rolf from the town of Marburg told AFP news agency that its eventual disappearance was "hard to accept." The 61-year-old said he liked using the violet notes to pay for his car.

"I prefer using cash for large payments," he said. "It doesn't mean I'm involved in anything dodgy."

Watch video 05:02
Now live
05:02 mins.

The cashless world - A realistic scenario?

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Google Pay hopes cash-loving Germans take to contactless payments

Getting a head start on Apple, Google is now allowing Android smartphone users in Germany to make contactless payments. But with 80 percent of purchases still made with cash, the tech giant faces an uphill battle. (26.06.2018)  

Times change but German obsession with cash endures

"Do you accept cards?" If you’re asking in Germany, there’s a good chance that the answer is no. The country has a curiously low cashless rate. Can the European economic powerhouse’s aversion to plastic payment continue? (10.05.2018)  

EU minting more coins for a cashless world

Even though a lot of the world is headed toward cashless payment, the central banks in the 19-nation eurozone keep minting small denomination coins by the ton. What's behind this old habit? (03.01.2019)  

Germany mulls putting the lid on cash usage over 5,000 euros

The German government is pondering setting up an upper limit for cash payments as part of its efforts to fight global terrorism and money laundering. Berlin intends to push for such a limit at EU level. (03.02.2016)  

ECB phases out 500-euro banknotes

The days of the eurozone's highest-denomination banknote are numbered. The Governing Council of the European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday decided the 500-euro banknote would have to go by the end of 2018. (04.05.2016)  

Opinion: Cash means freedom

The German government's plan to limit cash payments to a maximum of 5,000 euros has triggered a heated debate about the pros and cons of cash. DW's Zhang Danhong is not convinced by arguments against paper money. (05.02.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The cashless world - A realistic scenario?  

How secure are digital cash movements?  

Strike could leave Germans short of cash  

Related content

Europa Finanzen l Steuer auf Finanztransaktionen l Europäische Zentralbank Euro-Skulptur

Draghi: Eurozone faces economic downturn, more stimulus needed 24.01.2019

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has warned that weaker growth in the global economy will continue to be felt in Europe. The ECB, which kept key interest rates on hold, is unlikely to raise them until the summer.

Litauen Euromünzen

EU minting more coins for a cashless world 03.01.2019

Even though a lot of the world is headed toward cashless payment, the central banks in the 19-nation eurozone keep minting small denomination coins by the ton. What's behind this old habit?

Frankfurt Europäische Zentralbank

EU's top court rules European Central Bank bond buying legal 11.12.2018

The ECB's purchase of government bonds was an attempt to save countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal from default. It was particularly controversial in Germany, where multiple lawsuits challenged its legality.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 