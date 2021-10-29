European Central Bank (ECB)

The ECB is the central bank which monitors the monetary policy of the Eurozone, with the main objective being to maintain price stability.

The ECB's headquarters are in Frankfurt, Germany. The owners and principal shareholders of the European Central Bank, are the central banks not just of the 19 eurozone countries, but of the 28 member states of the EU. Mario Draghi, formerly Italy's central bank head, is the current ECB president. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on the ECB.