European Central Bank (ECB)

The ECB is the central bank which monitors the monetary policy of the Eurozone, with the main objective being to maintain price stability.

The ECB's headquarters are in Frankfurt, Germany. The owners and principal shareholders of the European Central Bank, are the central banks not just of the 19 eurozone countries, but of the 28 member states of the EU. Mario Draghi, formerly Italy's central bank head, is the current ECB president. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on the ECB.

Europäische Zentralbank in Frankfurt am Main *** European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main

ECB keeps interest rates low as energy prices heat up 29.10.2021

Energy prices are hitting record highs, which is impacting consumer goods. Inflation is on the rise, so the ECB is looking to cool things off with lower key interest rates.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

ARCHIV - 29.01.2020, Berlin: Jens Weidmann, Präsident der Bundesbank, nimmt an der Sitzung des Bundeskabinetts im Bundeskanzleramt teil. In der Corona-Krise sieht Bundesbankpräsident Jens Weidmann die deutsche Wirtschaft auf einem guten Weg. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann quits years before the end of his term 20.10.2021

The ECB's longest-serving council member and chief of the Bundesbank has remained skeptical of asset purchases and sustained ultra-low interest rates. His exit comes amid heated debate about the future of ECB policies.
28.08.2019, Der SUV Grandland X wird im Opel-Werk Eisenach montiert. In der bisher auf Kleinwagen spezialisierten Autofabrik in Eisenach startete an diesem Tag die Produktion des Stadtgeländewagens Grandland. Für den SUV, der bisher in Frankreich gebaut wird, nutzt Opel eine PSA-Plattform. Das Eisenacher Werk mit derzeit noch 1400 Beschäftigten hatte bis zur Investitionsentscheidung für den Grandland im Juni 2018 auf der Kippe gestanden.

Global supply crunch fuels German inflation 30.09.2021

As Europe's biggest economy is recovering from the pandemic, prices jumped more than 4% in September. Delivery delays and shortages are fueling German inflation, which seems unlikely to go away anytime soon.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 09.09.2021

Biden plans wide vaccine mandate for federal workers - ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - Head of European Space Agency talks to DW

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
Christine Lagarde, Präsidentin der EZB, spricht auf der Pressekonferenz der Bank in Frankfurt am Main.

ECB to slow pace of emergency pandemic stimulus 09.09.2021

The European Central Bank will slow the rate of its pandemic stimulus as the eurozone economy shows signs of recovery. Inflation worries have spawned debate over when to end the emergency support.
This Aug. 18, 2021 shows the Jackson Hole Resort Store downtown Jackson, Wyo. The outdoor clothing and gear company Patagonia has decided to quit supplying Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with its products, fallout from the resort owner Jay Kemmerer's support of the House Freedom Caucus. The resort, which is Patagonia's largest single customer in the Jackson Hole area, operates retail stores in Teton Village and the town of Jackson. The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene and other core supporters of former President Donald Trump. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News

Jackson Hole: Is a U-turn in monetary policy coming? 26.08.2021

The slightest hints from central bankers can send markets swooning. A reduction of asset purchases or lower interest rates can cause havoc. But at some stage it has to happen. The question is when is the right time?

Why central banks are racing to launch digital currencies 09.08.2021

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin initially spooked central banks. Concerned about what adoption could mean for their ability to implement economic policy, they are now racing to create their own digital money.
Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) und die Frankfurter Skyline spiegeln sich nach Sonnenuntergang im Main.

ECB says EU banks 'robust' after stress test 30.07.2021

European banking authorities conducted the semi-annual exercise to determine whether banks have enough capital to withstand economic shock. Importantly, the results mean banks can likely resume dividend payouts.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 22.07.2021

Made in Africa - Pipeline Deal

ECB takes next step toward digital euro 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank is taking a step towards launching a "digital euro" by officially starting to "explore" the currency, and looking at the potential pitfalls and benefits for eurozone residents.

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 14.07.2021

Zuma riots: Army to protect South African businesses - EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies - European Central Bank developing 'digital euro'
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 14.07.2021

EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies -ECB expected to approve digital euro - El Salvadorans unconvinced by Bitcoin introduction
24.04.2018 5483807 24.04.2018 Euro rate on an information screen of an exchange point in Moscow. Natalia Seliverstova Foto: Natalia Seliverstova//dpa |

European Central Bank moves ahead with digital euro pilot project 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank has said it is taking the next step toward launching a digital version of the euro. The move comes amid a boom in crypto and other digital currencies.
