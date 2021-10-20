Germany's central bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, is independent of the government.

The Bundesbank - jointly with the ECB - issues Euro notes, acts as clearing house and bank supervisor and manages currency reserves. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, for example, it is not officially responsible for maintaining the stability of the financial system and is not a lender of last resort. Jens Weidmann is the current Bundesbank president, he took office in 2011, becoming the youngest person ever to take up the job.