Bundesbank

Germany's central bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, is independent of the government.

The Bundesbank - jointly with the ECB - issues Euro notes, acts as clearing house and bank supervisor and manages currency reserves. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, for example, it is not officially responsible for maintaining the stability of the financial system and is not a lender of last resort. Jens Weidmann is the current Bundesbank president, he took office in 2011, becoming the youngest person ever to take up the job. This is a collection of DW's latest content concerning the Bundesbank.

Germany's Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann quits years before the end of his term 20.10.2021

Germany's Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann quits years before the end of his term 20.10.2021

The ECB's longest-serving council member and chief of the Bundesbank has remained skeptical of asset purchases and sustained ultra-low interest rates. His exit comes amid heated debate about the future of ECB policies.
German central bank head Jens Weidmann to resign at end of year 20.10.2021

German central bank head Jens Weidmann to resign at end of year 20.10.2021

After more than 10 years at the German central bank, Jens Weidmann has announced he will resign from the Bundesbank.
COVID: Germans hoard billions due to lockdown spending curbs 28.03.2021

COVID: Germans hoard billions due to lockdown spending curbs 28.03.2021

The amount held in private accounts increased by €182 billion over the past year, the Bundesbank said. Experts say savings have increased due to reduced spending opportunities and extra caution on the part of lenders.

via mig-producer, 6.8.2020

German lawmakers to grill Merkel over Wirecard scandal 10.03.2021

A Bundestag committee will question the German chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. Talking to DW, an opposition lawmaker accused Angela Merkel of lobbying for Wirecard during a visit to China.
German central banker slams details of EU coronavirus aid package 26.07.2020

German central banker slams details of EU coronavirus aid package 26.07.2020

The EU's coronavirus stimulus package needs more scrutiny, according to the head of Germany's Bundesbank. President Jens Weidmann criticized the idea of joint EU debt as "fundamentally dubious."
German government endorses ECB bond-buying bid after courts clash 29.06.2020

German government endorses ECB bond-buying bid after courts clash 29.06.2020

Berlin stepped in to settle a rift between top EU and German courts, backing an EU bond-buying scheme that was threatened by a ruling from German judges. Germany's government says the ECB has now met the judges' demands.
Does Germany need a stimulus package to cope with recession? 21.08.2019

Does Germany need a stimulus package to cope with recession? 21.08.2019

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has been mulling an economic stimulus package, should Europe's largest economy slide into a full-blown recession. It would mark a departure from a policy of balanced annual budgets.
Germany's central bank warns of possible recession 19.08.2019

Germany's central bank warns of possible recession 19.08.2019

The Bundesbank has warned that a slump in the German economy could have continued over the summer. It cited the US-China trade war as one factor weighing on German exports.
Number of fake euro notes rises in Germany, Bundesbank says 26.07.2019

Number of fake euro notes rises in Germany, Bundesbank says 26.07.2019

Germany's banking authorities confiscated around €1.6 million worth of fake notes during the first half of 2019, most of them €50 notes. The Bundesbank is offering free online-training for spotting fake cash.
Central bank slashes German growth predictions 07.06.2019

Central bank slashes German growth predictions 07.06.2019

Germany's Bundesbank has cut its projections for economic growth in 2019, citing "lackluster" exports. It said both growth and the inflation rate in the eurozone's biggest economy were currently facing risks.
Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays 27.01.2019

Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays 27.01.2019

Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April.

Bundesbank chief sees trade war as biggest risk 12.10.2018

Tensions are rife as the finance ministers of the G20 meet in Indonesia. In an interview for DW, the head of the German central bank, Jens Weidmann, urged leaders to make every effort to avoid a full-blown trade war.
Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request 10.07.2018

Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request 10.07.2018

German authorities have started investigating an Iranian government plan to fly out hundreds of millions of euros from Hamburg to Tehran. German lawmakers have accused the US of "improperly exerting pressure" on Berlin.
The never-ending story of Germany's ghost money 21.06.2018

The never-ending story of Germany's ghost money 21.06.2018

Bitcoin is on everyone's lips, but in Germany there is a once mighty currency that you can actually put your hands on — just don't try paying with it. Why are 12 billion Deutsche Marks still in circulation?
German Bundesbank doubles profit in 2017 27.02.2018

German Bundesbank doubles profit in 2017 27.02.2018

Germany's central bank earned €2 billion more than it spent last year, doubling its profit compared with the previous year and contributing a nice windfall to the government budget after a meagre 2016.
Italy, France: 'We don't want Jens Weidmann to become ECB president' 15.09.2017

Italy, France: 'We don't want Jens Weidmann to become ECB president' 15.09.2017

A German media report has said Italy and France would be against appointing German central bank chief Jens Weidmann head of the ECB in 2019, when Mario Draghi's turn expires. Much ado about nothing?
