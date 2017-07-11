German lawmakers to grill Merkel over Wirecard scandal

On Wednesday, German lawmakers said they planned to question Chancellor Angela Merkel and Deputy Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz about the Wirecard scandal.

Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June 2020 after admitting that €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn't exist. The company is alleged to have falsified balance sheets for years.

Talking to DW, Free Democratic Party (FDP) financial expert Florian Toncar said Merkel "lobbied in favor of Wirecard with the Chinese president" during a 2019 trip to China.

"At that point of time, the chancellor should not have lobbied in favor of the company, but rather the prosecutor and the police should have marched in and searched the premises of the company," he said.

Merkel will be summoned to testify on April 23, a day after Scholz, the center-left Social Democrats' candidate tipped to succeed Merkel in the national election this year.

Toncar also told DW that Scholz's ministry failed to avert the scandal.

"Most of the political responsibility lies with the Ministry of Finance, the ministry of Olaf Scholz," said Toncar, who is lawyer specializing in international finance a member of the parliamentary inquiry investigating the Wirecard insolvency.

'Culture of non-responsibility'

Members of a parliamentary committee set up to investigate the widely publicized affair claim they uncovered massive failures on the part of German authorities and politicians.

On Wednesday, German lawmaker Toncar told reporters that financial authorities and political leaders had "cogent, well-founded indications of criminal behavior at Wirecard … and not just from the newspapers."

He slammed a "culture of non-responsibility" in Germany, saying it was mainly focused on "who has jurisdiction and who doesn't have jurisdiction."

"Our impression, by the way, is that it gets worse the higher up the hierarchy you go,'' he said.

Such fraud 'takes a network'

Left Party lawmaker Fabio de Masi accused government officials of cooperating to allow the alleged fraud.

"No single person can carry out such a fraud, it takes a network," said De Masi. Among other things, he criticized "a very continuous commitment of the German government" to Wirecard vider in China even after serious allegations had come to light.

The nine-member investigation committee was set up at the beginning of October at the request of the opposition parliamentary groups of the Left Party, the Greens and the business-friendly FDP. Authorities are also probing the fugitive former chief operating officer of Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, who was reported to have been an informant for Austrian intelligence agency BVT.

Interpol issued a red notice for Marsalek last year on allegations of "violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud.''

lc/dj (AFP, AP)