 EU reaps healthy yield from US-China soybean spat | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

EU reaps healthy yield from US-China soybean spat

EU chief Juncker last week grandly promised US President Trump that Europe would buy more US soybeans and gas. In return the US would step back on car tariffs. But is the EU offering anything more than today's reality?

Watch video 01:57
Now live
01:57 mins.

EU soybean imports from US soar

EU Commission figures released this week showed that 37 percent of the EU's soybean imports in June came from the US, compared with 9 percent in July 2017.

It sounds impressive and the EU has traditionally been the second-biggest buyer of US soyabeans. But the bloc remains a far second to China, which bought $12.3 billion (€10.2 billion) of US soybeans in 2017 compared with $1.6 billion exported to the EU.

Furthermore, one month does not a summer make.

"Possibly as soon as late next month we expect China to resume purchases of US soybeans although less than in previous years," Michael Magdovitz, an oilseeds analyst at Rabobank International, told DW.

A soybean farm near Gualeguaychu, Entre Rios province, Argentina (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko)

A soybean farm near Gualeguaychu, Entre Rios province, Argentina

He added that even if the EU bought soybeans only from the US, it would add about 10 million tons of demand and offset only about 35 percent of the 27 million tons of demand lost from China if Beijing put a total stop to American purchases.

Juncker's hill of beans

The EU heralded the rise as "the first concrete follow-up to the EU-US joint statement agreed in Washington between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump."

Trump and Juncker agreed on July 25 to start talks intended to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive industrial goods and in return, the EU agreed to buy more US soybeans and import liquefied natural gas from the US .

Phil Hogan, European commissioner for agriculture, said this week: "We expressed our willingness to import more soybeans from the US and this is already happening. European and American farmers have much to gain by working together."

The trade trade-off

Juncker achieved his key goal of avoiding new tariffs on the European automotive industry that could further escalate the trade dispute between the EU and US. He also gets a good deal for European importers who are paying less for soybeans as American prices fall.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

US soybean farmers brace for loss of main market as trade war escalates

US soybean futures have fallen 20 percent since China announced the 25 percent tariff on 106 US products, including soybeans, in early April.

Soybeans have been the second largest US export to China (about $15 billion annually) providing a key protein feed for China's pork industry.

Trump, meanwhile, had a piece of news he could sell to rural voters, many of whom supported him in the 2016 presidential election. Trump is in Iowa, the second biggest soybean producing state, on Thursday, two months before crucial mid-term elections. He has already promised $12 billion in aid to help farmers suffering from low commodity prices.

The head of the American Soybean Association, Ryan Findlay, said in July that China's retaliatory tariffs had already hit farmers by lowering already low prices. "Farmers see that pain right now," Findlay said in an interview on CNBC. But, he added, farmers are still supportive of Trump's position.

Top soybean producing states include Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio — many of which Trump won in 2016.

Shaking the hidden hand

Meanwhile, back in the EU, buyers are largely responding as rational agents do to a big drop in US prices after China slashed its purchases of American soybeans — and Juncker knew this.  

"The winners of this trade war are non-Chinese buyers of soybeans like the EU, which can buy discounted US soybeans," Magdovitz said.

US President Donald Trump (R) and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

US President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker

With a reduced Chinese market, US soybean exporters have few options but to target EU buyers. 

"The impact of China's absence has been felt in US markets, lowering soybean prices there. The result will be that China and the US will share the cost of tariffs as US prices decline on lost demand and the Chinese pay a tariff on lower priced US soybeans," Magdovitz said.

A spokeswoman for the Commission later admitted the increase was thanks to market forces, rather than any action on the part of the bloc to fend off new tariffs. A senior EU official also told The Associated Press news agency that the increase in soybean purchases from the US was "due only to economics," as they are cheaper than imports from Brazil and Argentina.

What goes round comes round

Soybean is a major ingredient for animal feed in the EU, which is highly dependent on imports, mainly from Brazil, which contributes about 30 percent of EU total imports. The Netherlands is the EU's biggest buyer, followed by Spain and Denmark.

Read moreEU's Juncker says trade talks with Trump almost collapsed over US agriculture demands

China's tariffs on US farm products have also pushed Brazilian soybean prices higher due to increased demand from China, which in turn means lower EU imports from Brazil as well as Paraguay.

"The result of Chinese tariffs on US soybeans has been to raise prices above Brazilian soybeans and drive Chinese demand from the US to Brazil," Magdovitz said. "China has effectively stopped importing US soybeans, but the expectation is that Brazil — and other, smaller exporters like Canada and Russia — will be unable to fully satisfy Chinese demand."

Watch video 01:20
Now live
01:20 mins.

Trump's re-election banners made in China

Quality issues sidelined

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) says an increasing awareness of quality differences by soy production origin is taking place in Europe and that it plays to US producers' strengths.

"The US Soy industry holds a competitive advantage in the greater Europe region because of its work in the area of sustainability, which is of increasing importance to the European food and feed industry," the USSEC said in a statement.

"Europe is the world's second largest GMO soy importer behind China. Approximately 90 percent of commercial feed produced in Europe is GMO," it read.

"This isn't an overriding issue for the EU which largely imports GM soybeans. Currently there is a wide premium between rapeseed and soybeans which is encouraging EU oilseed crushers to use soybeans and receive better margins," Magdovitz concluded.

DW recommends

US to apply more pressure on China with new tariff hike

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said the scope of tariffs on China is set to increase. The measure would come amid an ongoing trade dispute and after Trump threatened to apply levies on all Chinese goods. (02.08.2018)  

Farmers remain critical of tariffs as US offers billions in aid

The Trump administration has offered to provide billions of dollars in emergency relief to American farmers affected by tariffs and trade tensions. But many farmers and lawmakers seem to disagree with Trump's approach. (25.07.2018)  

Can Juncker keep his pledge to buy more US gas?

Jean-Claude Juncker has promised Trump the EU will buy "significant" amounts of US gas as part of an offering to calm trade tensions. DW examines if the European Commission president isn't offering the impossible. (27.07.2018)  

Soybean, aircraft and cars: Which US states will suffer most?

In the latest round of Chinese tariffs against 106 American products, the focus is on the lucrative US exports of soybeans, planes and cars. But why has China targeted these products and which US states will suffer most? (04.04.2018)  

China's falling yuan stokes currency tensions

The Chinese yuan has been on a losing streak in recent days, drawing fresh ire from US President Trump who accuses Beijing of deliberately depreciating the yuan to boost its exports and undercut American competitiveness. (30.07.2018)  

EU's Juncker says trade talks with Trump almost collapsed over US agriculture demands

Agricultural trade will remain off the table in any trade talks between the US and EU, the EU chief said. A European commitment to buy more US soybeans is driven by market conditions not political intent. (28.07.2018)  

Trump to propose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods - reports

According to US media reports, the Trump administration is on the brink of announcing a 25 percent tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. That would represent a drastic escalation of the US-China trade spat. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU soybean imports from US soar  

Trump's re-election banners made in China  

US soybean farmers brace for loss of main market as trade war escalates  

Related content

USA Washington Jean-Claude Juncker, Präsident EU-Kommission & Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs 25.07.2018

The leaders agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" between the US and the EU, which would decisively reverse the slew of trade tariffs imposed recently. The deal involves the EU purchasing natural gas from the US.

USA, Washington: Donald Trump und Jean-Claude Juncker

Vague promises help EU's Jean-Claude Juncker ease US trade tension 26.07.2018

The trade agreement Jean-Claude Juncker managed to reach with US President Donald Trump has drawn cautious praise in Europe. How did he do it, and what will it mean for the EU? DW's Bernd Riegert reports.

Deutschland G20 Gipfel Jean-Claude Juncker und Donald Trump

Tough trade talks ahead for EU's Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington 25.07.2018

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he is "cheerful and relaxed" ahead of a visit with Donald Trump to prevent a trade war with the US. He has arguments, but no offers. DW's Bernd Riegert reports.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe

US plans to ratchet up Chinese import tariffs - Europe boosts soybean buying after surprise deal 