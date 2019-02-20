 Environmental psychology: How do you feel about that coffee to go? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 21.02.2019

green living

Environmental psychology: How do you feel about that coffee to go?

DW's Hannah Fuchs likes to think she's pretty responsible about her environmental impact. But the guilt induced by a take-out coffee got her asking why even the most eco-conscious of us slip up.

A hand holding a cup of coffee

I try to keep the waste I produce in check. I try not to generate any plastic trash, I take my lunch to work in reusable containers and try not to buy anything in a disposable cup.

I said, I try.

Truth be told, on my way to the office this morning I really needed a coffee. And yup, I picked up a hit of rich, dark, life-saving caffeine in a paper cup. In just a few sips, my carbon footprint was some 110 grams (nearly four ounces) heavier. And that's an extra weight on my conscience too.

I have to admit, for as long as I was drinking the coffee, I didn't feel too bad about my misdeed, but as soon as the cup was empty, it just stood on my desk, staring at me. "I knew you couldn't resist me," it seemed to be saying. Next to it, my beloved china mug was a picture of disappointment.

Every day we're faced with choices, with potential sacrifices and our feelings about how we impact the planet. But what determines the decisions we make?

"Everyone has to decide for themselves," says Gerhard Reese, an environmental psychologist at Germany's University of Koblenz-Landau. "It's a matter of social norms and our own moral codes."

Green living: Environmentally harmful disposable cup vs. reusable china mug

Good cup bad cup: If you care about the environment, resuable containers are your friend

From knowledge to action

Research suggests that as a 31-year-old German, I should find myself in a good company, because those in my age group are the biggest consumers of take-out coffee. At the same time, many people my age would probably say they're pretty environmentally aware.

That, however, really means not just knowing that climate change is happening, but being ready to do something about it. These days, it's pretty hard to fail on the first, but knowledge doesn't automatically lead to action – to preventing waste, saving water and energy, to buying less and choosing more sustainable products.

DW reporter Hannah Fuchs

DW's Hannah Fuchs is committed to green living – most of the time!

Most people responding to a recent German YouGov survey said they tried to do without plastic where possible, to repair things rather than replace them, and to use energy sparingly. But according to one study, around 460,000 coffee cups are slung in the trash every day in Berlin alone.

So why the disconnect? Why don't we do more?

Psychologists call it the intention-behavior gap, and it's something the relatively young discipline of environmental psychology is taking a close look at.

Bad habits are hard to kick

Experts say there are host of factors that contribute to our actions falling short.

"Of course, the routines we've acquired over many years of socialization is one reason," says Reese, who grew up in a two-car household. "It was just taken as a given that I'd get my driving license when I turned 18."

He says it's time to break such habits and expectations.

Infografik Young people often buy coffee to go EN

Read more: How hard is a low-carbon lifestyle? A Berlin family tells all

But people struggle to give things up, says Elke Weber, psychology professor and environment expert at Princeton University.

"Studies have shown that people feel the fear of losing something twice as much as the anticipation of gaining something."

Which means the positive impacts we could have on the planet if we change our behavior serve as less of a motivator that the loss of personal freedoms, such as driving a car.

And that, despite the regular stream of bad news relating to the environment.

From the oceans full of trash, the air pollution choking our cities, farmlands soaked with chemicals, ancient forests lost forever and species depletion to an ever-hotter climate that's fueling natural disasters across the planet, the stakes could hardly be higher. Yet many of us struggle to relate to this planetary emergency.

A plane flies over two huge heaps of trash

It all adds up: Just as every discarded coffee cup contributes to a mountain of waste, and every airmile to a hotter planet, so every small sacrifice is a step on the way to bigger change

Read more: IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

A problem happening elsewhere

"Climate change as a theoretical construct definitely has a few factors that make it hard for people to deal with," Reese says. For a start, it feels a long way off, in both space and time, as long as we don't experience dramatic effects first hand.

The solutions can also feel theoretical. People are reticent when they don't see immediate results from their actions, Weber says. The steps we take to protect the planet now will probably only have a concrete impact for future generations, "but the effort we have to make now is very real."

All of this means many of us just don't give our actions considered thought. "And not thinking obviously doesn't help," Weber says.

Watch video 01:21

Drinking green coffee for the planet

What does help though, she adds, are laws and political frameworks that encourage better behavior – like, for example, Germany's Renewable Energy Act, which encourages ordinary citizens to invest in green power by guaranteeing a fixed return on every kilowatt-hour produced by a rooftop solar panel. 

Reese says we also have a lot of influence over each other's behavior. "If I realize I know a lot of people who are vegetarian then I'll probably ask why," he says, "and maybe try it myself."

Small steps lead to something bigger

Anyway, back to my coffee cup.

Reese calls everyday decisions like these "behavioral cosmetics" – that, nevertheless, can add up to important change. What's more important though, are what he terms "big points": Reducing living space, not using a car and taking the train instead of flying abroad for vacations. 

But that doesn't excuse my slip-up this morning. Because the little "peanuts" play a role too. For one thing, they can lead to bigger change, according to the German Environment Agency (UBA), which says the idea that we should take the most important steps first doesn't mean we should talk down the contribution of consumer decisions.

Infografik Verpackung Abfall Gesamt in der EU EN

Read more: Collective push against climate change more powerful than you'd think

The everyday practice of environmental awareness might not seem like much from a  global perspective. But the UBA points out that, undeniably, "the problems associated with global consumption can only be reduced if the everyday consumption patterns of people in industrialized countries fundamentally change."

Reese sees it as a joint task and shared responsibility. "We have to bring what we feel as individuals to a collective level." And, he adds as parting shot, make sure you have a reusable coffee cup.

I do, in fact, have one. Just not always in the right place at the right time.

  • LED bulb (DW/Gero Rueter)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 10: Upgrade lightbulbs

    You just bought a fancy lamp? Make it cooler with efficient lightbulbs. This is one of the small actions that make a difference in the long-term - and let's be honest, it's not a big effort. Some LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less than traditional ones.

  • Woman hanging clothes in Lebanon (picture-alliance/AP/Hussein Malla)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 9: Hang laundry to dry

    In cold or rainy countries, the task might be challenging - but these challenges are nothing compared to the worst consequences of climate change.

  • Recycling containers (Fotolia/TrudiDesign)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 8: Recycling

    Recycling has become normal behavior for thousands of people around the world. It definitely contributes to making a better world - but unfortunately, it is not enough.

  • Washing machine (Fotolia/Kzenon)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 7: Wash clothes on cold

    Worried about your clothes shrinking in hot water? Here another reason to keep washing with cold water: Since it avoids turning on the water heater, cold-water washing also produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Volvo V60 Plug-in-Hybrid (picture-alliance/Photoagency Interpress)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 6: Drive a hybrid

    Until you are ready to get rid of your car completely, you could move to a hybrid electric car. But beware: The electricity that powers it is probably still coming from dirty fossil fuels.

  • The Simpsons Lisa the Vegetarian (FOX BROADCASTING/The Simpsons)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 5: Switch to a vegetarian diet

    Beef production is the largest driver of tropical deforestation worldwide, with soy production closely following - mainly to feed animals. The carbon footprint of a meat-based diet is almost double that of a vegetarian one. Even reducing the amount of meat you eat makes a difference.

  • China wind power (Getty Images/AFP/L. Jin)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 4: Buy green energy

    Renewable energies are the new trend - but we are still largely dependent on fossil fuels such as coal. In countries like Germany, you can choose your energy provider - among some that draw from renewable sources.

  • Virgin Boeing 737-8FE (picture-alliance/P. Mayall)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 3: Cancel one trans-Atlantic flight

    Air travel is a major challenge when it comes to tackling climate change. Policy-makers are exploring ways to reduce the climate impact of flights - but in the meantime, you can start thinking twice before taking a plane. Particularly to cross the pond.

  • 200 years of bike (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 2: Don't use a car

    Getting rid of your car is the second-most effective action you can take to tackle climate change. And riding your bike also helps keep you fit!

  • Newborn babies (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 1: Have one less child

    Giving birth to a new person consuming and polluting at the current rate of people in industrialized countries is the worst thing you can do for the planet, according to the study. But if you start now with the other nine actions, your kids might be able to live in a better world.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Related content

Global Ideas Klima Schulstreik

Berlin students fight to get climate change onto lesson plans 06.02.2019

Are schools equipping kids with the skills to understand and deal with climate change? Some German students don't think so and are trying to get their curriculum changed.

Irland Dublin Kinder-Demo für das Klima

Collective push against climate change more powerful than you'd think 31.01.2019

NASA scientist Peter Kalmus says small changes can make a big difference when it comes to protecting the environment. He's even written a book to inspire others.

SchwuZ Club in Berlin

Making Berlin clubbing greener 12.02.2019

Berlin's politicians and clubs are teaming up to make partying more sustainable. Ideas range from more efficient light and cooling systems to generating energy through dancing. And there's an even bigger goal.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

