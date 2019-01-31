 Collective push against climate change more powerful than you′d think | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

climate action

Collective push against climate change more powerful than you'd think

NASA scientist Peter Kalmus says small changes can make a big difference when it comes to protecting the environment. He's even written a book to inspire others.

Schülerdemonstration Fridays for Future in Bonn (DW/F. Apfel)

Peter Kalmus sits outside California's Pasadena City Hall in his electric car. His sons, aged 10 and 12, are on steps of the grand building, waving signs with the slogans: "School strike for climate" and "Adults, act like it!"

Kalmus' Tesla is just the kind of luxury you'd expect a climate scientist at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory to have. But he doesn't exactly live a lavish lifestyle. Actually, he says, he usually cycles. He hasn't been on a plane since 2012, and he eats a vegetarian diet.

As someone who works in climate science, Kalmus feels there's no excuse not to reduce his carbon footprint. "This is an urgent crisis," he says. "Those of us who understand that should act like it's an urgent crisis."

Read more: 'Lowering our personal carbon footprint is a question of credibility'

Which is why he wrote "Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution," a book with the message that we all have our bit to do, and lifestyle changes protect the climate don't have to be radical.

Small changes add up

Kalmus grows his own fruit and veg, keeps bees and used to run a car on waste vegetable oil. Other than that, his life is pretty much like that of any US American. But he has had to persuade those around him to get on board.

Peter Kalmus (photo: Alice Goldsmith)

Peter Kalmus says small changes can add to something much bigger

"I've had to shift expectations both with my extended family and also with my work," he explains. "We hike more, we take more vacations locally. In California, there are lots of options for being out in nature as opposed to flying to a far-flung destination."

Read more: Six things you can do to avert climate catastrophe

By normalizing a lower-carbon lifestyle, Kalmus hopes to inspire others, even if the individual changes they make are small.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Schoolchildren demand action on climate change

"I realized that if you try to make other people change, it doesn't usually work that well. You can't force anyone else to change. If they see you changing and smiling about it, they'll think 'that's not so bad' and they'll start to change, too."

And small changes can add up to something much bigger, Kalmus believes.

"As more and more people start to change in their own lives it's going to have an effect on all the people around them and that's going to pave the way for collective action by shifting the culture," he says.

Read more: You won't stop climate change on your own — demand action!

More urgent than you think

One of the challenges to getting people to shift their behavior is that climate change can seem a remote concern, so long as our lives tick by unaffected.

"Sometimes, when it's a beautiful day, it can feel like it's far away and that it's a problem just for the future," Kalmus says. "But it's here now. If you don't think it's urgent, it's more urgent than you think."

On the flip side, the urgency — and scale of the crisis — means many of us feel our individual actions won't make much difference. That's another notion Kalmus wants to challenge.

Read more: More dire data, less climate change concern?

"There are a million things we can do," he says. "When I see other people acting, that's what gives me hope. I think we're in the middle of a huge social shift, possibly a tipping point on social action on climate change."

Hope in a new generation

Last year, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg started skipping school on Fridays to strike for climate justice outside the Swedish parliament. Now, young people around the world are following her lead and making Friday a day of regular student protest. It's the kind of movement that gives Kalmus hope.

Schweden Greta Thunberg Schulstreik Protest Klimawandel (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Franzen)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has inspired young people around the world to stand up for their future

"I don't think the social environment was ready for the school strikes," he says. "There's a major shift. Things could change very rapidly from here, I think. The thing that's driving this increasing awareness is that climate change is getting worse, and that disasters are getting worse."

Read more: Germany's new green youth 

Anyone deeply involved in the science of climate change will admit the future can look pretty bleak. "It still affects me sometimes," Kalmus says. "But for me, the key thing to do is to act, and to basically do all we can and that transforms something that could lead you into despair or depression into something incredibly meaningful."

Right now, that meaningful action is coming from his own children, as they join together with other young people across the globe to stand up for the future of their planet.

  • LED bulb (DW/Gero Rueter)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 10: Upgrade lightbulbs

    You just bought a fancy lamp? Make it cooler with efficient lightbulbs. This is one of the small actions that make a difference in the long-term - and let's be honest, it's not a big effort. Some LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less than traditional ones.

  • Woman hanging clothes in Lebanon (picture-alliance/AP/Hussein Malla)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 9: Hang laundry to dry

    In cold or rainy countries, the task might be challenging - but these challenges are nothing compared to the worst consequences of climate change.

  • Recycling containers (Fotolia/TrudiDesign)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 8: Recycling

    Recycling has become normal behavior for thousands of people around the world. It definitely contributes to making a better world - but unfortunately, it is not enough.

  • Washing machine (Fotolia/Kzenon)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 7: Wash clothes on cold

    Worried about your clothes shrinking in hot water? Here another reason to keep washing with cold water: Since it avoids turning on the water heater, cold-water washing also produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Volvo V60 Plug-in-Hybrid (picture-alliance/Photoagency Interpress)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 6: Drive a hybrid

    Until you are ready to get rid of your car completely, you could move to a hybrid electric car. But beware: The electricity that powers it is probably still coming from dirty fossil fuels.

  • The Simpsons Lisa the Vegetarian (FOX BROADCASTING/The Simpsons)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 5: Switch to a vegetarian diet

    Beef production is the largest driver of tropical deforestation worldwide, with soy production closely following - mainly to feed animals. The carbon footprint of a meat-based diet is almost double that of a vegetarian one. Even reducing the amount of meat you eat makes a difference.

  • China wind power (Getty Images/AFP/L. Jin)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 4: Buy green energy

    Renewable energies are the new trend - but we are still largely dependent on fossil fuels such as coal. In countries like Germany, you can choose your energy provider - among some that draw from renewable sources.

  • Virgin Boeing 737-8FE (picture-alliance/P. Mayall)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 3: Cancel one trans-Atlantic flight

    Air travel is a major challenge when it comes to tackling climate change. Policy-makers are exploring ways to reduce the climate impact of flights - but in the meantime, you can start thinking twice before taking a plane. Particularly to cross the pond.

  • 200 years of bike (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 2: Don't use a car

    Getting rid of your car is the second-most effective action you can take to tackle climate change. And riding your bike also helps keep you fit!

  • Newborn babies (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 1: Have one less child

    Giving birth to a new person consuming and polluting at the current rate of people in industrialized countries is the worst thing you can do for the planet, according to the study. But if you start now with the other nine actions, your kids might be able to live in a better world.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Climate protests: Germany's new green youth movement takes to the streets

Worried teenagers are taking to the streets to protest against climate change. They are more interested in environmental politics than ever before. Will protest also turn into more climate action? (21.01.2019)  

Could eco-friendly flying be on the horizon?

Air travel is the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions. But could green tech and optimization mean that one day, we'll be able to hop on a plane with a guilt-free conscience? (22.11.2018)  

6 things you can do to avoid climate catastrophe

The UN has issued its starkest warning yet over climate change, but says it's not too late to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. Political will is required — but there are also things you can do. (09.10.2018)  

'Lowering our personal carbon footprint is a question of credibility'

Activist Cara Augustenborg says individual action to cut greenhouse gases is essential, but it won't be enough without political engagement and system change. (06.03.2018)  

You won't stop climate change on your own — demand action!

Most of us do things every day that contribute to climate change, and changing our behavior is vital. But we won't get anywhere acting alone. And that's where you come in. (22.12.2017)  

Armchair activism: A lazy person's guide to saving the planet

Eco-advice can be overwhelming — and often ineffective. So if you had to pick just five things to go green on, what's the most you could do for the least amount of effort? (13.12.2017)  

Having fewer children: A solution for climate change?

The best personal choices to reduce our individual contribution to climate change are living car free - and having fewer children, a recent study shows. But is it a realistic solution to have no children at all? (14.07.2017)  

More dire data, less climate change concern?

Donald Trump has appointed an opponent of climate action to head America's environment agency - but reaction has been muted. As climate change becomes more apparent, are people becoming fatigued on the topic? (09.12.2016)  

How to stop climate change? Start now!

We hear warnings about climate change on a daily basis. While global leaders dally over policy, what individual actions can we take to reduce global warming? A new study has some very concrete suggestions. (14.07.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Skipping school for the environment  

Schoolchildren demand action on climate change  

Related content

USA Peter Kalmus Wissenschaftler

Living Planet: Interview with Peter Kalmus 29.01.2019

Peter Kalmus is a NASA climate scientist, who after researching climate change, made it his personal goal to reduce his carbon emissions to a fraction of what they were. His book, Being the Change, balances his personal journey to a low carbon lifestyle, whilst delving into and explaining the science behind climate change. Peter speaks to DW on his behalf, and not of NASA.

Sperma

Climate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction 13.11.2018

Researchers are honing in on a little-studied but significant consequence of climate change: male infertility. Could this potential cause of extinction and biodiversity loss also threaten the human species?

Fleisch

Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change? 16.10.2018

Meat would actually cost about triple its current market price if we factored in its environmental impact. Could a "meat tax" cut consumption and help do what needs to be done to fight climate change?

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Peru: Plant your Future

The descendants of the Inca plant trees on bare hillsides, to bring back the montane forests. 

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa — Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa: nontoxic shoe polish, stopping deadly rockslides and fighting pollution with poetry.  