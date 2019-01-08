 Pass the beans, hold the beef to save yourself and the planet | News | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pass the beans, hold the beef to save yourself and the planet

Humans need to eat more beans and lentils and less red meat to protect the planet and our own health, researchers said. Meat intake for adults would be limited to 14 grams per day, that's about half a slice of bacon.

Fruit and vegetables (Colourbox)

Food production and consumption must change drastically to avoid millions of deaths and "catastrophic" damage to the planet, according to a study published Wednesday in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The key to both goals is a significant shift in the global diet and would mean eating about half as much sugar and red meat and twice as many vegetables, legumes, fruits and nuts, the study found.

Read more: How much meat is healthy?

Researchers from the EAT-Lancet Commission said that if people followed the "Planetary Health" diet, more than 11 million premature deaths could be prevented each year, greenhouse gas emissions would be cut and more land, water and biodiversity would be preserved.

The diet would see adults limited to 14 grams of red meat a day (about 30 calories — a quarter-pound burger patty contains roughly 450 calories), no more than 29 grams of poultry (around one and a half chicken nuggets) and 13 grams of eggs, or just 1.5 eggs per week.

The diet is the result of a three-year project commissioned by The Lancet and involving 37 specialists from 16 countries.

Watch video 02:48
Now live
02:48 mins.

Can vegetarians save the planet?

Food system 'overhaul' needed

"We are in a catastrophic situation," said co-author Tim Lang, a professor at the University of London and policy lead for the EAT-Lancet Commission that compiled the study.

Lang said feeding a growing population of 10 billion people by 2050 with a healthy, sustainable diet will be impossible without transforming eating habits, improving food production and reducing food waste.

"We need a significant overhaul, changing the global food system on a scale not seen before," Lang said.

Read more: Berlin: Vegan capital of the world?

"The food we eat and how we produce it determines the health of people and the planet, and we are currently getting this seriously wrong," Lang added.

Life-threatening diseases including obesity, diabetes, malnutrition and several types of cancer are linked to poor diets.

Researchers said unhealthy diets currently cause more death and disease worldwide than unsafe sex, alcohol, drug and tobacco use combined.

A cheeseburger (Colourbox)

Several days worth of meat

The dietary changes would be felt more in some regions than others. For example, people in North America eat almost 6.5 times the recommended amount of red meat, while people in South Asia eat only half the amount suggested by the planetary diet.

Meanwhile, meeting the targets for starchy vegetables such as potatoes and cassava would require big changes in sub-Saharan Africa, where people on average eat 7.5 times the suggested amount.

"More than 800 million people have insufficient food, while many more consume an unhealthy diet that contributes to premature death and disease," said Walter Willett of Harvard University. "If we can't quite make it, it's better to try and get as close as we can."

Watch video 03:13
Now live
03:13 mins.

Virtual Wurst: A vegan butcher in Berlin

law/sms (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Berlin: Vegan capital of the world?

Berlin has become a haven for vegans, with specialized restaurants, butchers and even sex shops. And although veganism is about protecting animals and the environment, being vegan in Berlin is so much more. (19.10.2016)  

How much meat is healthy?

Varying amounts of meat are eaten around the world. In Europe and the US, consumption is stagnating. In Asia it's increasing significantly. Experts say the per capita consumption is too high. (10.05.2017)  

Plant-based diets needed to limit climate change

Major changes to diet and farming are needed to allow the Earth to keep feeding the global population. The study's lead author told DW there's "little chance of staying within environmental limits" if no action is taken. (10.10.2018)  

No more 'veggie sausages?' Minister wants ban on meat names for plant-based foods

Terms like "vegan sausage" and "vegetarian schnitzel" confuse consumers and need to be replaced, according to German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt. He wants new names for plant-based dishes. (28.12.2016)  

Vegetarianism on the rise in Germany, but schools draw the line at veganism

Tofu schnitzel, tofu bratwurst, tofu kebab. It all exists in Germany and is easier and easier to come by. Popular as vegetarian options may be, a German court has ruled that veganism is too risky as a school meal option. (19.05.2016)  

Is a vegetarian diet healthy?

Akshay Naojee from Mauritius (01.03.2016)  

WWW links

Read the EAT-Lancet report

Audios and videos on the topic

Can vegetarians save the planet?  

High 5: Famous European vegetarians  

Virtual Wurst: A vegan butcher in Berlin  

Related content

Labor-Fleisch Chef Amir Ilan

Will 2019 be the year of lab-grown meat? 03.01.2019

After years in the lab, will meats derived from animal cells finally break into the mainstream consumer market? The products could have huge implications for the planet, human health and animal welfare.

Frau am Obst ,- und Gemüsestand

Plant-based diets needed to limit climate change 10.10.2018

Major changes to diet and farming are needed to allow the Earth to keep feeding the global population. The study's lead author told DW there's "little chance of staying within environmental limits" if no action is taken.

Fleisch

Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change? 16.10.2018

Meat would actually cost about triple its current market price if we factored in its environmental impact. Could a "meat tax" cut consumption and help do what needs to be done to fight climate change?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 