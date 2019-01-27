 Emmanuel Macron pushes for human rights in Egypt | News | DW | 28.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Emmanuel Macron pushes for human rights in Egypt

France's president Emmanuel Macron reminded his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that crackdowns on human rights hurt Egypt's image abroad. Macron denied that France sought to sell more weapons to Egypt.

Emmanuel Macron and Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi in Cairo

Following a meeting with Egypt's president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi  in Cairo on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron sent a strong message in support for human rights and civil liberties.

"Stability and durable peace go together with respect for individual dignity and the rule of law and the search for stability cannot be dissociated from the question of human rights," the French president said during a joint press conference.

"Things haven't gone in the right direction since 2017. Bloggers, journalists are in prison and because of that Egypt's image can find itself suffering," Macron emphasized.

El-Sissi has been in power since 2014, just a year after leading the overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected and controversial president, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Read more: El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

A crackdown on Islamists and opposition figures followed el-Sissi's ascent to power, with hundreds of them detained and sent to jail.

Responding to Macron's criticism, el-Sissi told reporters that when it came to citizen's rights, regional turbulence and the fight against terrorism should be taken into account.

"Egypt does not advance through bloggers. It advances through the work, effort and perseverance of its sons," he said.

Macron pushed back on the el-Sissi's claim, stressing that some of those detained by Egyptian authorities did not pose a real threat to the stability of their country.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron's mission in Africa: A new approach?

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Fighting discrimination against Copts in Egyptian football

During the trip, French and Egyptian officials signed a series of economic and development deals, which included Paris' support for social policies and female entrepreneurship. A memorandum of understanding for the expansion of Cairo's metro was also signed.

When asked if French weapons in Egypt were being used against civilians, Macron was dismissive. He said the weapons were only being used for military purposes.

Macron also denied that his delegation had discussed new military contracts during the meeting with el-Sissi.

jcg/rt (dpa, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Egypt opens Middle East's largest cathedral, mega-mosque

Egypt's president has inaugurated a new Coptic Orthodox Church cathedral and a mega-mosque on the eve of Coptic Christmas. The move is a symbolic gesture at a time when attacks against the Coptic minority are rising. (07.01.2019)  

Between Cairo and Suez, Egypt wants to build new capital

Plans are in the works for a brand new capital city not far from the current administrative seat. Gulf Arab allies have pledged billions in investments and central bank deposits for Egypt at an international summit. (13.03.2015)  

Second German deported from Egypt over suspected 'IS' links

Isa El Sabbagh has arrived in Frankfurt after disappearing in Egypt in December. Egyptian authorities held him for weeks without telling his family. (14.01.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron to discuss human rights with Egypt's president

Emmanuel Macron has said he will speak openly on human rights with Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during a three-day trip to Egypt. Macron said Egypt's human rights policies appear to have worsened under the president. (28.01.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron's mission in Africa: A new approach?

The French president's trip to Africa will attempt to demonstrate a new kind of politics as Macron seeks to break away from neocolonialism across the continent. (27.11.2017)  

El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

Despite coming to power on a wave of popular support, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi appears to have the same aspirations as his autocratic predecessors. DW looks at his swift rise from army chief to two-term president. (02.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fighting discrimination against Copts in Egyptian football  

Related content

Ägypten Emmanuel Macron in Abu Simbel

Emmanuel Macron to discuss human rights with Egypt's president 27.01.2019

Emmanuel Macron has said he will speak openly on human rights with Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during a three-day trip to Egypt. Macron said Egypt's human rights policies appear to have worsened under the president.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Kairo Ägypten

German and US NGO workers acquitted in Egypt 20.12.2018

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation has ended its seven-year legal battle in Cairo. While Egypt has begun rehabilitating social charities, human rights and pro-democracy groups are still under draconian restrictions.

Ägyptens Präsident al-Sisi für zweite Amtszeit vereidigt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sworn in to second term 02.06.2018

The former intelligence chief won a controversial election in March that was marked by intimidation and violence. He begins a second four-year term having imposed a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 